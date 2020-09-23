Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Nucor Corporation (NUE)?

Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) went down by -0.26% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $58.70. The company’s stock price has collected -2.37% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/17/20 that Nucor Announces Guidance for Third Quarter of 2020 Earnings

Is It Worth Investing in Nucor Corporation (NYSE :NUE) Right Now?

Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 27.34 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for NUE is at 1.37. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for Nucor Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $45.40, which is $0.43 above the current price. NUE currently public float of 299.75M and currently shorts hold a 1.21% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NUE was 2.03M shares.

NUE’s Market Performance

NUE stocks went down by -2.37% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.22% and a quarterly performance of 8.20%, while its annual performance rate touched -13.58%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.90% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.59% for Nucor Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.73% for NUE stocks with a simple moving average of 3.31% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NUE

Goldman gave a rating of “Buy” to NUE, setting the target price at $41 in the report published on March 30th of the current year.

NUE Trading at 2.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NUE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.90%, as shares sank -0.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.37% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NUE fell by -2.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $46.47. In addition, Nucor Corporation saw -18.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NUE starting from Topalian Leon J, who sale 9,389 shares at the price of $43.18 back on Jul 28. After this action, Topalian Leon J now owns 110,577 shares of Nucor Corporation, valued at $405,431 using the latest closing price.

NAPOLITAN RAYMOND S JR, the Executive Vice President of Nucor Corporation, sale 16,932 shares at $43.00 during a trade that took place back on Jun 23, which means that NAPOLITAN RAYMOND S JR is holding 128,382 shares at $728,109 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NUE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.56 for the present operating margin

+11.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nucor Corporation stands at +5.60. The total capital return value is set at 13.00, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.79. Equity return is now at value 4.90, with 2.80 for asset returns.

Based on Nucor Corporation (NUE), the company’s capital structure generated 43.21 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 30.17. Total debt to assets is 24.40, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 42.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.43.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 428.02M with total debt to EBITDA at 1.64. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.90, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.16 and the total asset turnover is 1.25. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.34.