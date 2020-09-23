Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG)?

Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) went up by 3.75% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $778.83. The company’s stock price has collected -6.92% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 09/10/20 that Autonomous Robots Are Coming to the Operating Room

Is It Worth Investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ :ISRG) Right Now?

Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 70.13 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ISRG is at 0.96. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 20 who provided ratings for Intuitive Surgical Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $684.06, which is -$109.59 below the current price. ISRG currently public float of 115.76M and currently shorts hold a 1.88% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ISRG was 621.26K shares.

ISRG’s Market Performance

ISRG stocks went down by -6.92% for the week, with a monthly drop of -4.02% and a quarterly performance of 13.17%, while its annual performance rate touched 26.15%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.85% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.13% for Intuitive Surgical Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.99% for ISRG stocks with a simple moving average of 13.96% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ISRG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ISRG stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for ISRG by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ISRG in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $789 based on the research report published on September 11th of the current year 2020.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ISRG reach a price target of $760, previously predicting the price at $725. The rating they have provided for ISRG stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on September 08th, 2020.

Robert W. Baird gave a rating of “Neutral” to ISRG, setting the target price at $700 in the report published on September 02nd of the current year.

ISRG Trading at -2.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ISRG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.85%, as shares sank -4.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.58% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ISRG fell by -6.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $706.99. In addition, Intuitive Surgical Inc. saw 12.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ISRG starting from Andersen Reiter Kara, who sale 1,514 shares at the price of $718.50 back on Sep 10. After this action, Andersen Reiter Kara now owns 4,068 shares of Intuitive Surgical Inc., valued at $1,087,809 using the latest closing price.

RUBASH MARK J, the Director of Intuitive Surgical Inc., sale 1,000 shares at $723.73 during a trade that took place back on Aug 31, which means that RUBASH MARK J is holding 4,560 shares at $723,730 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ISRG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+30.70 for the present operating margin

+69.19 for the gross margin

The net margin for Intuitive Surgical Inc. stands at +30.80. The total capital return value is set at 18.27, while invested capital returns managed to touch 18.38. Equity return is now at value 13.70, with 11.70 for asset returns.

Based on Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG), the company’s capital structure generated 0.92 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.92. Total debt to assets is 0.78, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.83. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.82.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 144.80M with total debt to EBITDA at 0.00. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 15.08, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.50 and the total asset turnover is 0.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.53.