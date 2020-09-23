Search
Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy iHeartMedia Inc. (IHRT)?

by Denise Gardner

iHeartMedia Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) went down by -8.36% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $19.69. The company’s stock price has collected -9.18% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 15 hours ago that Hillary Clinton Partners with iHeartMedia To Launch New iHeartRadio Original Podcast “You and Me Both with Hillary Clinton”

Is It Worth Investing in iHeartMedia Inc. (NASDAQ :IHRT) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for iHeartMedia Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $9.75, which is $1.89 above the current price. IHRT currently public float of 60.82M and currently shorts hold a 14.70% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of IHRT was 979.25K shares.

IHRT’s Market Performance

IHRT stocks went down by -9.18% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.61% and a quarterly performance of -18.33%, while its annual performance rate touched -41.86%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.85% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.59% for iHeartMedia Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -11.08% for IHRT stocks with a simple moving average of -25.24% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IHRT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IHRT stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for IHRT by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for IHRT in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $8 based on the research report published on July 21st of the current year 2020.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see IHRT reach a price target of $10. The rating they have provided for IHRT stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on July 01st, 2020.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Neutral” to IHRT, setting the target price at $8 in the report published on April 01st of the current year.

IHRT Trading at -7.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IHRT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.85%, as shares sank -7.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.91% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IHRT fell by -9.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -45.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.09. In addition, iHeartMedia Inc. saw -52.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for IHRT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +16.46 for the present operating margin
  • +60.10 for the gross margin

The net margin for iHeartMedia Inc. stands at +260.93. The total capital return value is set at 35.58, while invested capital returns managed to touch 594.24. Equity return is now at value -89.70, with -18.00 for asset returns.

Based on iHeartMedia Inc. (IHRT), the company’s capital structure generated 228.16 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 69.53. Total debt to assets is 60.79, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 225.20. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 68.63.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -49.86M with total debt to EBITDA at 6.41. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.01, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.91. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.94 and the total asset turnover is 0.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.12.

Quick Links