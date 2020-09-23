Search
Home Trending
Trending

Can Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (MRSN) Remain Competitive?

by Denise Gardner

Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) went down by -4.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $26.64. The company’s stock price has collected -8.95% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/17/20 that Mersana Therapeutics Reports Updated Interim Data from the Ovarian Cancer Cohort of the XMT-1536 Phase 1 Expansion Study

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Is It Worth Investing in Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :MRSN) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Mersana Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $28.00, which is $6.14 above the current price. MRSN currently public float of 45.17M and currently shorts hold a 12.92% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MRSN was 995.16K shares.

MRSN’s Market Performance

MRSN stocks went down by -8.95% for the week, with a monthly jump of 18.73% and a quarterly performance of -2.11%, while its annual performance rate touched 1127.06%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 13.42% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.79% for Mersana Therapeutics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.09% for MRSN stocks with a simple moving average of 64.50% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MRSN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MRSN stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for MRSN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MRSN in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $14 based on the research report published on April 29th of the current year 2020.

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MRSN reach a price target of $12, previously predicting the price at $7. The rating they have provided for MRSN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 21st, 2020.

MRSN Trading at 4.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MRSN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.42%, as shares surge +18.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.31% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MRSN fell by -8.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +401.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.82. In addition, Mersana Therapeutics Inc. saw 264.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MRSN starting from Jack Eva M., who sale 35,248 shares at the price of $22.00 back on Sep 14. After this action, Jack Eva M. now owns 0 shares of Mersana Therapeutics Inc., valued at $775,456 using the latest closing price.

Mandelia Ashish, the VP, Controller of Mersana Therapeutics Inc., sale 3,383 shares at $22.49 during a trade that took place back on Jul 02, which means that Mandelia Ashish is holding 0 shares at $76,084 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MRSN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • -71.69 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Mersana Therapeutics Inc. stands at -66.97. The total capital return value is set at -63.42, while invested capital returns managed to touch -61.14. Equity return is now at value -54.90, with -43.90 for asset returns.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Based on Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (MRSN), the company’s capital structure generated 10.38 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 9.40. Total debt to assets is 7.56, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 6.58. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.96.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.74, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 183.54 and the total asset turnover is 0.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.21.

Previous articleIs There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Arbutus Biopharma Corporation?
Next articleWe Analyzed the Future Direction of Riot Blockchain Inc. (RIOT), Here is What We Found

Related Articles

Trending

The Chart for OraSure Technologies Inc. (OSUR) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Nicola Day - 0
OraSure Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) went down by -5.77% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $19.75. The company’s stock...
Hot Stocks

Here’s Our Rant About BioSig Technologies Inc. (BSGM)

Melissa Arnold - 0
BioSig Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM) went down by -33.66% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.43. The company’s stock...
Companies

Here is How Warren Buffer Would Trade Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IONS)

Denise Gardner - 0
Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) went up by 1.14% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $66.22. The company’s stock...

Latest Posts

Trending

The Chart for OraSure Technologies Inc. (OSUR) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Nicola Day - 0
OraSure Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) went down by -5.77% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $19.75. The company’s stock...
View Post
Hot Stocks

Here’s Our Rant About BioSig Technologies Inc. (BSGM)

Melissa Arnold - 0
BioSig Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM) went down by -33.66% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.43. The company’s stock...
View Post
Companies

Here is How Warren Buffer Would Trade Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IONS)

Denise Gardner - 0
Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) went up by 1.14% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $66.22. The company’s stock...
View Post
Business

Here’s How Your Trade ADMA Aggressively Right Now

Ethane Eddington - 0
ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) went down by -1.33% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.45. The company’s stock...
View Post
Trending

Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Geron Corporation (GERN)

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) went down by -4.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.40. The company’s stock price...
View Post

Hot Stocks

Hot Stocks

Here’s Our Rant About BioSig Technologies Inc. (BSGM)

Melissa Arnold - 0
BioSig Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM) went down by -33.66% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.43. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MRNS)

Nicola Day - 0
Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) went down by -2.18% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.07. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Wall Street Pummels FATE After Recent Earnings Report

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) went up by 0.08% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $39.44. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Arbutus Biopharma Corporation?

Ethane Eddington - 0
Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ABUS) changed by 0.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.02. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Moderna Inc. (MRNA) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Denise Gardner - 0
Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) went down by -0.78% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $95.21. The company’s stock price...
Read more

Business

Business

Here’s How Your Trade ADMA Aggressively Right Now

Ethane Eddington - 0
ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) went down by -1.33% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.45. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Epizyme Inc. (EPZM)

Denise Gardner - 0
Epizyme Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) went down by -1.17% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $27.82. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Business

We Analyzed the Future Direction of Riot Blockchain Inc. (RIOT), Here is What We Found

Melissa Arnold - 0
Riot Blockchain Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT) changed by 0.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.58. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Business

Is Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARPO) a Keeper?

Nicola Day - 0
Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) went down by -6.62% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.90. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

Why Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (HALO) Is in Such attractive Condition

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) went up by 0.08% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $29.77. The company’s stock...
Read more

Companies

Companies

Here is How Warren Buffer Would Trade Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IONS)

Denise Gardner - 0
Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) went up by 1.14% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $66.22. The company’s stock...
Read more
Companies

Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KALA) Just Got Our Attention

Melissa Arnold - 0
Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) went down by -6.49% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.68. The company’s stock...
Read more
Companies

Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Akcea Therapeutics Inc. (AKCA)?

Nicola Day - 0
Akcea Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKCA) changed by 0.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $22.47. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Companies

Agile Therapeutics Inc. (AGRX): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Agile Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) went down by -8.80% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.77. The company’s stock...
Read more
Companies

Altimmune Inc. (ALT) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Ethane Eddington - 0
Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) went up by 5.75% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $35.10. The company’s stock price...
Read more

Quick Links