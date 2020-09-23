Boyd Gaming Corporation (BYD) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) went up by 5.32% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $36.22. The company’s stock price has collected -1.54% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/16/20 that Delta Downs Racetrack Casino Hotel To Reopen Today

Is It Worth Investing in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE :BYD) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for BYD is at 2.35. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 13 who provided ratings for Boyd Gaming Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $30.18, which is $1.46 above the current price. BYD currently public float of 80.47M and currently shorts hold a 6.92% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BYD was 1.93M shares.

BYD’s Market Performance

BYD stocks went down by -1.54% for the week, with a monthly jump of 10.29% and a quarterly performance of 28.04%, while its annual performance rate touched 11.97%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.35% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.51% for Boyd Gaming Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.64% for BYD stocks with a simple moving average of 22.84% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BYD

Susquehanna, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BYD reach a price target of $22. The rating they have provided for BYD stocks is “Positive” according to the report published on April 01st, 2020.

BYD Trading at 13.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BYD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.35%, as shares surge +9.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +57.89% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BYD fell by -1.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.57. In addition, Boyd Gaming Corporation saw -4.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BYD starting from BOYD WILLIAM R, who sale 100,000 shares at the price of $28.32 back on Sep 14. After this action, BOYD WILLIAM R now owns 2,079,632 shares of Boyd Gaming Corporation, valued at $2,831,920 using the latest closing price.

BOYD WILLIAM R, the Vice President of Boyd Gaming Corporation, sale 13,748 shares at $28.49 during a trade that took place back on Sep 14, which means that BOYD WILLIAM R is holding 27,792 shares at $391,736 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BYD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.31 for the present operating margin

+39.49 for the gross margin

The net margin for Boyd Gaming Corporation stands at +4.74. The total capital return value is set at 8.59, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.88. Equity return is now at value -16.60, with -2.80 for asset returns.

Based on Boyd Gaming Corporation (BYD), the company’s capital structure generated 370.99 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 78.77. Total debt to assets is 70.58, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 361.92. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 76.84.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -3.37M with total debt to EBITDA at 4.80. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.36, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.60. The receivables turnover for the company is 55.16 and the total asset turnover is 0.54. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.72.