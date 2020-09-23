Search
Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (AIMT) Downgrade Issued by Wall Street Gurus

by Nicola Day

Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMT) went down by -0.03% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $37.00. Press Release reported on 09/18/20 that SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Monteverde & Associates PC Announces an Investigation of Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. – AIMT

Is It Worth Investing in Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :AIMT) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for AIMT is at 1.74. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $33.36, which is -$0.99 below the current price. AIMT currently public float of 50.98M and currently shorts hold a 35.02% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AIMT was 2.09M shares.

AIMT’s Market Performance

AIMT stocks went down by 0.00% for the week, with a monthly jump of 174.04% and a quarterly performance of 81.82%, while its annual performance rate touched 50.58%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 0.27% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.44% for Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 19.17% for AIMT stocks with a simple moving average of 57.85% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AIMT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AIMT stocks, with Cowen repeating the rating for AIMT by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for AIMT in the upcoming period, according to Cowen is $35 based on the research report published on July 13th of the current year 2020.

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AIMT reach a price target of $15, previously predicting the price at $30. The rating they have provided for AIMT stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on May 12th, 2020.

AIMT Trading at 70.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AIMT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.27%, as shares surge +174.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +120.93% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AIMT remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.88. In addition, Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. saw 2.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AIMT starting from ENRIGHT PATRICK G, who purchase 16,213 shares at the price of $11.06 back on Mar 18. After this action, ENRIGHT PATRICK G now owns 70,561 shares of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc., valued at $179,345 using the latest closing price.

ENRIGHT PATRICK G, the Director of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc., purchase 100,000 shares at $11.40 during a trade that took place back on Mar 17, which means that ENRIGHT PATRICK G is holding 6,113,134 shares at $1,139,650 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AIMT

The total capital return value is set at -109.36, while invested capital returns managed to touch -109.33. Equity return is now at value -170.90, with -92.70 for asset returns.

Based on Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (AIMT), the company’s capital structure generated 51.73 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 34.09. Total debt to assets is 26.33, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 49.56. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 32.66.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.14.

