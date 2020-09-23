A Lesson to Learn: Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (LBRT)

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) went down by -2.75% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.40. The company’s stock price has collected -17.43% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported 14 hours ago that Fracking Has Been Left for Dead. One Company Is Still Betting Big On It.

Is It Worth Investing in Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE :LBRT) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 16 who provided ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $8.53, which is $0.99 above the current price. LBRT currently public float of 64.55M and currently shorts hold a 7.14% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LBRT was 748.93K shares.

LBRT’s Market Performance

LBRT stocks went down by -17.43% for the week, with a monthly jump of 14.99% and a quarterly performance of 14.99%, while its annual performance rate touched -32.85%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.45% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.06% for Liberty Oilfield Services Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.98% for LBRT stocks with a simple moving average of 13.56% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LBRT

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LBRT reach a price target of $5. The rating they have provided for LBRT stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on March 25th, 2020.

LBRT Trading at 4.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LBRT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.45%, as shares surge +11.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +47.62% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LBRT fell by -17.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.04. In addition, Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. saw -33.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LBRT starting from ELLIOTT R SEAN, who sale 1,000 shares at the price of $10.56 back on Dec 13. After this action, ELLIOTT R SEAN now owns 94,095 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc., valued at $10,560 using the latest closing price.

ELLIOTT R SEAN, the VP & General Counsel of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc., sale 1,000 shares at $10.50 during a trade that took place back on Dec 12, which means that ELLIOTT R SEAN is holding 95,095 shares at $10,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LBRT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.56 for the present operating margin

+10.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. stands at +1.96. The total capital return value is set at 12.06, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.18. Equity return is now at value -8.30, with -3.70 for asset returns.

Based on Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (LBRT), the company’s capital structure generated 37.35 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 27.19. Total debt to assets is 15.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 30.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 21.95.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -26.80M with total debt to EBITDA at 0.55. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.75, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.95 and the total asset turnover is 1.62. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.83.