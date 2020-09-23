A Lesson to Learn: Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (ALSN)

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) went up by 0.56% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $49.73. The company’s stock price has collected -5.93% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/26/20 that Allison Transmission and IndyGo Partner on Next Generation Electric Hybrid Buses

Is It Worth Investing in Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (NYSE :ALSN) Right Now?

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 9.18 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ALSN is at 1.26. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $47.20, which is $12.56 above the current price. ALSN currently public float of 112.25M and currently shorts hold a 2.99% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ALSN was 1.03M shares.

ALSN’s Market Performance

ALSN stocks went down by -5.93% for the week, with a monthly drop of -9.36% and a quarterly performance of -12.26%, while its annual performance rate touched -31.25%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.24% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.92% for Allison Transmission Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -8.19% for ALSN stocks with a simple moving average of -17.03% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ALSN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ALSN stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for ALSN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ALSN in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $44 based on the research report published on April 20th of the current year 2020.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ALSN reach a price target of $38, previously predicting the price at $42. The rating they have provided for ALSN stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on April 20th, 2020.

Raymond James gave a rating of “Strong Buy” to ALSN, setting the target price at $45 in the report published on April 14th of the current year.

ALSN Trading at -11.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALSN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.24%, as shares sank -11.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.16% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALSN fell by -5.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -31.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $35.02. In addition, Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. saw -33.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALSN starting from Bohley G Frederick, who purchase 2,500 shares at the price of $38.25 back on Mar 06. After this action, Bohley G Frederick now owns 50,701 shares of Allison Transmission Holdings Inc., valued at $95,625 using the latest closing price.

Bohley G Frederick, the SVP, CFO & Treasurer of Allison Transmission Holdings Inc., purchase 5,000 shares at $40.50 during a trade that took place back on Mar 03, which means that Bohley G Frederick is holding 48,201 shares at $202,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALSN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+33.14 for the present operating margin

+48.48 for the gross margin

The net margin for Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. stands at +22.39. The total capital return value is set at 27.49, while invested capital returns managed to touch 18.60. Equity return is now at value 57.40, with 9.30 for asset returns.

Based on Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (ALSN), the company’s capital structure generated 325.35 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 76.49. Total debt to assets is 57.10, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 323.94. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 76.16.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 95.00M with total debt to EBITDA at 2.37. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.07, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.31. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.85 and the total asset turnover is 0.62. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.65.