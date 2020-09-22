Why Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO) went down by -2.17% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $55.38. The company’s stock price has collected -3.79% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/15/20 that Educational Organizations Leverage Intrado to Return Back to School Safely During the Pandemic

Is It Worth Investing in Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE :APO) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for APO is at 1.52. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 17 who provided ratings for Apollo Global Management Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $55.00, which is $11.3 above the current price. APO currently public float of 173.56M and currently shorts hold a 2.77% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of APO was 1.42M shares.

APO’s Market Performance

APO stocks went down by -3.79% for the week, with a monthly drop of -6.32% and a quarterly performance of -15.42%, while its annual performance rate touched 9.09%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.75% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.97% for Apollo Global Management Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.08% for APO stocks with a simple moving average of -3.18% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of APO

BMO Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see APO reach a price target of $43. The rating they have provided for APO stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on May 15th, 2020.

APO Trading at -9.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.75%, as shares sank -7.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.76% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APO fell by -3.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $45.87. In addition, Apollo Global Management Inc. saw -8.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at APO starting from Kelly Martin, who sale 3,054 shares at the price of $49.26 back on Aug 06. After this action, Kelly Martin now owns 309,577 shares of Apollo Global Management Inc., valued at $150,453 using the latest closing price.

Kelly Martin, the Chief Financial Officer of Apollo Global Management Inc., sale 16,946 shares at $49.46 during a trade that took place back on Aug 05, which means that Kelly Martin is holding 312,631 shares at $838,103 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for APO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+45.71 for the present operating margin

+99.44 for the gross margin

The net margin for Apollo Global Management Inc. stands at +28.51. The total capital return value is set at 22.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch 18.01. Equity return is now at value -7.90, with -0.40 for asset returns.

Based on Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO), the company’s capital structure generated 200.31 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 66.70. Total debt to assets is 43.40, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 276.44. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 64.51.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -87.25M with total debt to EBITDA at 2.36. When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.67, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.28. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.58 and the total asset turnover is 0.39.