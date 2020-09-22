Search
Home Hot Stocks
Hot Stocks

Whirlpool Corporation (WHR) Just Got Our Attention

by Melissa Arnold

Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) went up by 2.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $185.96. The company’s stock price has collected -0.03% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/14/20 that Whirlpool Brand’s Care Counts Program Delivers Essential Care As Students Face More Learning Barriers This School Year

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Is It Worth Investing in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE :WHR) Right Now?

Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 12.60 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for WHR is at 2.03. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for Whirlpool Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $163.57, which is -$18.75 below the current price. WHR currently public float of 62.01M and currently shorts hold a 10.13% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WHR was 700.20K shares.

WHR’s Market Performance

WHR stocks went down by -0.03% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.83% and a quarterly performance of 41.32%, while its annual performance rate touched 19.62%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.69% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.57% for Whirlpool Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.89% for WHR stocks with a simple moving average of 30.06% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WHR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WHR stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for WHR by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for WHR in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $90 based on the research report published on May 28th of the current year 2020.

Longbow, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WHR reach a price target of $112, previously predicting the price at $178. The rating they have provided for WHR stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 02nd, 2020.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Hold” to WHR, setting the target price at $153 in the report published on November 21st of the previous year.

WHR Trading at 5.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WHR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.69%, as shares sank -1.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +31.05% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WHR fell by -0.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +25.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $176.02. In addition, Whirlpool Corporation saw 20.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WHR starting from Wu Shengpo, who purchase 500 shares at the price of $101.00 back on Mar 12. After this action, Wu Shengpo now owns 7,148 shares of Whirlpool Corporation, valued at $50,500 using the latest closing price.

Wu Shengpo, the EVP AND PRESIDENT, ASIA of Whirlpool Corporation, purchase 500 shares at $113.00 during a trade that took place back on Mar 10, which means that Wu Shengpo is holding 6,648 shares at $56,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WHR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +5.46 for the present operating margin
  • +16.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for Whirlpool Corporation stands at +5.80. The total capital return value is set at 11.66, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.39. Equity return is now at value 27.10, with 4.40 for asset returns.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Based on Whirlpool Corporation (WHR), the company’s capital structure generated 180.63 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 64.37. Total debt to assets is 30.57, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 153.93. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 54.85.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 335.00M with total debt to EBITDA at 2.93. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.70, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.41. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.27 and the total asset turnover is 1.10. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.88.

Previous articleHighlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for New Relic Inc. (NEWR)
Next articleRiding the Trend or Protecting Profits | HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. (HTGM)

Related Articles

Companies

Wall Street Pummels NAV After Recent Earnings Report

Ethane Eddington - 0
Navistar International Corporation (NYSE:NAV) went up by 0.19% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $43.37. The company’s stock...
Business

Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Premier Inc. (PINC)?

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Premier Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) went up by 0.19% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $39.70. The company’s stock price...
Trending

We Analyzed the Future Direction of Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. (SWBI), Here is What We Found

Nicola Day - 0
Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) went up by 0.20% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $22.40. The...

Latest Posts

Companies

Wall Street Pummels NAV After Recent Earnings Report

Ethane Eddington - 0
Navistar International Corporation (NYSE:NAV) went up by 0.19% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $43.37. The company’s stock...
View Post
Business

Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Premier Inc. (PINC)?

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Premier Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) went up by 0.19% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $39.70. The company’s stock price...
View Post
Trending

We Analyzed the Future Direction of Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. (SWBI), Here is What We Found

Nicola Day - 0
Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) went up by 0.20% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $22.40. The...
View Post
Hot Stocks

Can Vonage Holdings Corp. (VG) Remain Competitive?

Melissa Arnold - 0
Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) went up by 0.29% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.98. The company’s stock...
View Post
Companies

Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc.?

Denise Gardner - 0
SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) went up by 0.29% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $41.29. The company’s...
View Post

Hot Stocks

Hot Stocks

Can Vonage Holdings Corp. (VG) Remain Competitive?

Melissa Arnold - 0
Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) went up by 0.29% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.98. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Why Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (COG)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Nicola Day - 0
Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) went up by 0.31% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $22.67. The...
Read more
Hot Stocks

A Lesson to Learn: Chewy Inc. (CHWY)

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Chewy Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) went up by 0.42% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $74.84. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Here’s Our Rant About QTS Realty Trust Inc. (QTS)

Ethane Eddington - 0
QTS Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:QTS) went up by 0.50% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $72.60. The company’s...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Crocs Inc. (CROX)

Denise Gardner - 0
Crocs Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) went up by 0.65% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $45.21. The company’s stock price...
Read more

Business

Business

Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Premier Inc. (PINC)?

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Premier Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) went up by 0.19% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $39.70. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Business

Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Ethane Eddington - 0
Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) went up by 0.29% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $121.08. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

Best Buy Co. Inc. (BBY) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Denise Gardner - 0
Best Buy Co. Inc. (NYSE:BBY) went up by 0.37% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $119.48. The company’s...
Read more
Business

BIO-key International Inc. (BKYI) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Melissa Arnold - 0
BIO-key International Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI) went up by 0.44% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.58. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

Here’s How Your Trade JAGX Aggressively Right Now

Nicola Day - 0
Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) went up by 0.56% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.58. The company’s stock...
Read more

Companies

Companies

Wall Street Pummels NAV After Recent Earnings Report

Ethane Eddington - 0
Navistar International Corporation (NYSE:NAV) went up by 0.19% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $43.37. The company’s stock...
Read more
Companies

Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc.?

Denise Gardner - 0
SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) went up by 0.29% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $41.29. The company’s...
Read more
Companies

The J. M. Smucker Company (SJM) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Melissa Arnold - 0
The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) went up by 0.37% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $125.62. The...
Read more
Companies

Buy or Sell Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Nicola Day - 0
Palo Alto Networks Inc. (NYSE:PANW) went up by 0.42% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $275.03. The company’s...
Read more
Companies

Here is How Warren Buffer Would Trade Rackspace Technology Inc. (RXT)

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Rackspace Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) went up by 0.55% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $22.75. The company’s stock...
Read more

Quick Links