Wall Street Pummels HTBX After Recent Earnings Report

by Daisy Galbraith

Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) went down by -1.07% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.30. The company’s stock price has collected 24.11% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/17/20 that Thinking about buying stock in General Electric, Heat Biologics, Vaccinex Inc, Nikola Corp, or Plug Power?

Is It Worth Investing in Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ :HTBX) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for HTBX is at 0.36. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Heat Biologics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $4.63. HTBX currently public float of 75.53M and currently shorts hold a 10.36% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HTBX was 33.23M shares.

HTBX’s Market Performance

HTBX stocks went up by 24.11% for the week, with a monthly drop of 0.00% and a quarterly performance of 80.80%, while its annual performance rate touched 143.86%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 13.72% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 13.41% for Heat Biologics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 12.62% for HTBX stocks with a simple moving average of 63.17% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HTBX

Noble Financial, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HTBX reach a price target of $16. The rating they have provided for HTBX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 08th, 2016.

H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of “Buy” to HTBX, setting the target price at $13 in the report published on May 26th of the previous year.

HTBX Trading at -19.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HTBX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -67.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.72%, as shares surge +0.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +37.62% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HTBX rose by +24.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +212.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2348. In addition, Heat Biologics Inc. saw 192.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for HTBX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • -636.11 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Heat Biologics Inc. stands at -656.51. The total capital return value is set at -85.58, while invested capital returns managed to touch -87.94. Equity return is now at value -77.30, with -55.40 for asset returns.

Based on Heat Biologics Inc. (HTBX), the company’s capital structure generated 14.21 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 12.44. Total debt to assets is 3.58, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 12.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 10.72.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.84, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.75. The receivables turnover for the company is 96.00 and the total asset turnover is 0.05. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.80.

