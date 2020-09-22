Trex Company Inc. (TREX) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Trex Company Inc. (NYSE:TREX) went down by -0.03% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $78.32. The company’s stock price has collected -5.13% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/15/20 that Trex Company’s 2-For-1 Stock Split Becomes Effective Today

Is It Worth Investing in Trex Company Inc. (NYSE :TREX) Right Now?

Trex Company Inc. (NYSE:TREX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 46.34 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for TREX is at 1.60. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for Trex Company Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $67.64, which is -$1.61 below the current price. TREX currently public float of 115.14M and currently shorts hold a 9.05% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TREX was 1.48M shares.

TREX’s Market Performance

TREX stocks went down by -5.13% for the week, with a monthly drop of -9.37% and a quarterly performance of 7.56%, while its annual performance rate touched 51.98%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.59% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.49% for Trex Company Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.47% for TREX stocks with a simple moving average of 20.90% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TREX

Robert W. Baird, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TREX reach a price target of $138. The rating they have provided for TREX stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on July 07th, 2020.

Barclays gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to TREX, setting the target price at $134 in the report published on July 07th of the current year.

TREX Trading at -5.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TREX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.59%, as shares sank -11.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.82% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TREX fell by -5.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +55.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $71.30. In addition, Trex Company Inc. saw 47.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TREX starting from Cline James E, who sale 12,100 shares at the price of $137.59 back on Aug 05. After this action, Cline James E now owns 24,347 shares of Trex Company Inc., valued at $1,664,819 using the latest closing price.

Gupp William R., the Sr VP,Gen. Counsel & Secretary of Trex Company Inc., sale 3,334 shares at $137.39 during a trade that took place back on Aug 05, which means that Gupp William R. is holding 51,480 shares at $458,063 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TREX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+25.25 for the present operating margin

+41.12 for the gross margin

The net margin for Trex Company Inc. stands at +19.42. The total capital return value is set at 45.16, while invested capital returns managed to touch 35.03. Equity return is now at value 36.60, with 27.10 for asset returns.

Based on Trex Company Inc. (TREX), the company’s capital structure generated 9.20 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.42. Total debt to assets is 6.68, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.62. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.98.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 67.46M with total debt to EBITDA at 0.00. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.93, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.78 and the total asset turnover is 1.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.85.