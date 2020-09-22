Search
The Chart for BigCommerce Holdings Inc. (BIGC) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

by Nicola Day

BigCommerce Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) went up by 1.52% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $162.50. The company’s stock price has collected -6.91% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/11/20 that BigCommerce to Present at Jefferies Software Virtual Conference

Is It Worth Investing in BigCommerce Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :BIGC) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for BigCommerce Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $100.00, which is $23.9 above the current price. BIGC currently public float of 30.07M and currently shorts hold a 16.79% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BIGC was 4.74M shares.

BIGC’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.43% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 16.53% for BigCommerce Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -22.26% for BIGC stocks with a simple moving average of -14.81% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BIGC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BIGC stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for BIGC by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for BIGC in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $132 based on the research report published on August 31st of the current year 2020.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Underweight” to BIGC, setting the target price at $52 in the report published on August 31st of the current year.

BIGC Trading at -14.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BIGC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.43%.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BIGC fell by -6.91%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $97.89. In addition, BigCommerce Holdings Inc. saw 5.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BIGC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • -36.56 for the present operating margin
  • +75.89 for the gross margin

The net margin for BigCommerce Holdings Inc. stands at -37.99. The total capital return value is set at -148.85, while invested capital returns managed to touch -173.68.

The receivables turnover for the company is 8.69 and the total asset turnover is 1.95. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.88.

Quick Links