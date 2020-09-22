Search
Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. (HTGM)

by Nicola Day

HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTGM) went up by 1.94% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $0.99. The company’s stock price has collected 12.60% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/08/20 that HTG Molecular Diagnostics to Present Corporate Overview at Fall Investor Conferences

Is It Worth Investing in HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ :HTGM) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for HTGM is at 1.40. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $1.27. HTGM currently public float of 49.64M and currently shorts hold a 3.91% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HTGM was 4.54M shares.

HTGM’s Market Performance

HTGM stocks went up by 12.60% for the week, with a monthly drop of -24.65% and a quarterly performance of -56.27%, while its annual performance rate touched -52.99%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.70% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.73% for HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.88% for HTGM stocks with a simple moving average of -32.10% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HTGM

Rodman & Renshaw gave a rating of “Buy” to HTGM, setting the target price at $6 in the report published on May 16th of the previous year.

HTGM Trading at -28.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HTGM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -63.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.70%, as shares sank -14.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -43.38% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HTGM rose by +12.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -43.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3488. In addition, HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. saw -48.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HTGM starting from JOHNSON TIM B, who sale 5,718 shares at the price of $0.72 back on Dec 26. After this action, JOHNSON TIM B now owns 256,121 shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc., valued at $4,110 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HTGM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • -102.09 for the present operating margin
  • +53.60 for the gross margin

The net margin for HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. stands at -100.49. The total capital return value is set at -49.79, while invested capital returns managed to touch -53.22. Equity return is now at value -87.60, with -45.80 for asset returns.

Based on HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc. (HTGM), the company’s capital structure generated 71.00 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 41.52. Total debt to assets is 37.72, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 50.39. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.47.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.39, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 2.28. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.70 and the total asset turnover is 0.43. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.65.

