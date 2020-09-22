Search
Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. (QLGN): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

by Nicola Day

Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:QLGN) went up by 9.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $21.50. The company’s stock price has collected 16.14% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/17/20 that Qualigen Therapeutics Announces Filing of U.S. Provisional Patent Application for the Use of AS1411 to Prevent Viral Infections

Is It Worth Investing in Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :QLGN) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for QLGN is at -0.52. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $175.00. QLGN currently public float of 4.69M and currently shorts hold a 25.58% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of QLGN was 2.46M shares.

QLGN’s Market Performance

QLGN stocks went up by 16.14% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.29% and a quarterly performance of 3.52%, while its annual performance rate touched -28.04%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.07% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.50% for Qualigen Therapeutics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 12.97% for QLGN stocks with a simple moving average of -18.25% for the last 200 days.

QLGN Trading at 3.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QLGN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -76.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.07%, as shares surge +7.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.36% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QLGN rose by +16.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.57. In addition, Qualigen Therapeutics Inc. saw 21.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for QLGN

Equity return is now at value 727.90, with -434.10 for asset returns.

