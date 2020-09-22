Portland General Electric Company (POR) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) went down by -2.14% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $63.08. The company’s stock price has collected 0.03% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 6 hours ago that LAWSUITS FILED AGAINST VEL, PLAN and POR – Jakubowitz Law Pursues Shareholders Claims

Is It Worth Investing in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE :POR) Right Now?

Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 13.00 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for POR is at 0.28. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for Portland General Electric Company declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $42.20, which is $9.06 above the current price. POR currently public float of 89.10M and currently shorts hold a 2.20% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of POR was 1.01M shares.

POR’s Market Performance

POR stocks went up by 0.03% for the week, with a monthly drop of -16.89% and a quarterly performance of -20.43%, while its annual performance rate touched -39.39%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.95% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.04% for Portland General Electric Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.81% for POR stocks with a simple moving average of -29.35% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of POR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for POR stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for POR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for POR in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $38 based on the research report published on September 21st of the current year 2020.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see POR reach a price target of $38, previously predicting the price at $45. The rating they have provided for POR stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on September 21st, 2020.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to POR, setting the target price at $39 in the report published on September 16th of the current year.

POR Trading at -15.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought POR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.95%, as shares sank -17.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.69% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, POR rose by +0.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -38.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $36.78. In addition, Portland General Electric Company saw -38.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at POR starting from Jenkins Bradley Young, who sale 550 shares at the price of $62.27 back on Feb 20. After this action, Jenkins Bradley Young now owns 7,710 shares of Portland General Electric Company, valued at $34,246 using the latest closing price.

Nicholson William O, the Vice President of Portland General Electric Company, sale 3,000 shares at $55.26 during a trade that took place back on Nov 21, which means that Nicholson William O is holding 1,653 shares at $165,780 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for POR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.47 for the present operating margin

+34.93 for the gross margin

The net margin for Portland General Electric Company stands at +10.32. The total capital return value is set at 5.76, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.24. Equity return is now at value 9.00, with 2.80 for asset returns.

Based on Portland General Electric Company (POR), the company’s capital structure generated 108.03 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.93. Total debt to assets is 32.45, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 107.10. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 51.48.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 186.00M with total debt to EBITDA at 3.88. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.73, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.36. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.65 and the total asset turnover is 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.96.