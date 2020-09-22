Parsons Corporation (PSN): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Parsons Corporation (NYSE:PSN) went down by -1.79% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $45.40. The company’s stock price has collected -3.01% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 8 hours ago that Parsons Selected for $69 Million in U.S. Air Force Contracts

Is It Worth Investing in Parsons Corporation (NYSE :PSN) Right Now?

Parsons Corporation (NYSE:PSN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 32.92 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Parsons Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $44.14, which is $8.41 above the current price. PSN currently public float of 23.35M and currently shorts hold a 11.92% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PSN was 468.41K shares.

PSN’s Market Performance

PSN stocks went down by -3.01% for the week, with a monthly jump of 4.97% and a quarterly performance of -6.08%, while its annual performance rate touched 0.46%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.11% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.04% for Parsons Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.87% for PSN stocks with a simple moving average of -6.43% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PSN

Stifel gave a rating of “Buy” to PSN, setting the target price at $45 in the report published on March 11th of the current year.

PSN Trading at 1.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PSN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.11%, as shares surge +6.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.30% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PSN fell by -3.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $34.90. In addition, Parsons Corporation saw -15.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PSN starting from Smith Carey A., who purchase 7,500 shares at the price of $35.38 back on Aug 10. After this action, Smith Carey A. now owns 10,550 shares of Parsons Corporation, valued at $265,367 using the latest closing price.

McMahon Harry T., the Director of Parsons Corporation, purchase 8,900 shares at $28.27 during a trade that took place back on Mar 16, which means that McMahon Harry T. is holding 17,500 shares at $251,640 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PSN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.40 for the present operating margin

+21.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for Parsons Corporation stands at +3.05. The total capital return value is set at 6.60, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.59. Equity return is now at value 6.60, with 3.10 for asset returns.

Based on Parsons Corporation (PSN), the company’s capital structure generated 31.00 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.66. Total debt to assets is 14.64, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 27.87. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 21.27.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 74.58M with total debt to EBITDA at 1.39. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.05, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.32 and the total asset turnover is 1.30. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.33.