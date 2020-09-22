Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for GenMark Diagnostics Inc. (GNMK)

GenMark Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) went up by 6.50% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $20.88. The company’s stock price has collected 15.63% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/14/20 that GenMark Diagnostics’ ePlex(R) Respiratory Pathogen Panel 2 (RP2) achieves CE Mark

Is It Worth Investing in GenMark Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ :GNMK) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for GNMK is at 2.97. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for GenMark Diagnostics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $20.60, which is $6.1 above the current price. GNMK currently public float of 55.50M and currently shorts hold a 12.29% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GNMK was 1.65M shares.

GNMK’s Market Performance

GNMK stocks went up by 15.63% for the week, with a monthly drop of -8.34% and a quarterly performance of 4.84%, while its annual performance rate touched 134.63%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.20% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.95% for GenMark Diagnostics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 12.94% for GNMK stocks with a simple moving average of 52.77% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GNMK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GNMK stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for GNMK by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GNMK in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $22 based on the research report published on August 05th of the current year 2020.

Needham, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GNMK reach a price target of $19, previously predicting the price at $15. The rating they have provided for GNMK stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 08th, 2020.

Needham gave a rating of “Buy” to GNMK, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on May 05th of the current year.

GNMK Trading at -5.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GNMK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.20%, as shares sank -5.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.86% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GNMK rose by +15.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +162.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.80. In addition, GenMark Diagnostics Inc. saw 201.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GNMK starting from Jensen Tyler, who sale 500 shares at the price of $12.72 back on Sep 17. After this action, Jensen Tyler now owns 210,765 shares of GenMark Diagnostics Inc., valued at $6,360 using the latest closing price.

Ek John Frederick, the Chief Financial Officer of GenMark Diagnostics Inc., sale 5,723 shares at $12.98 during a trade that took place back on Sep 16, which means that Ek John Frederick is holding 222,535 shares at $74,285 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GNMK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-47.50 for the present operating margin

+32.50 for the gross margin

The net margin for GenMark Diagnostics Inc. stands at -53.79. The total capital return value is set at -52.75, while invested capital returns managed to touch -60.44. Equity return is now at value -108.60, with -26.80 for asset returns.

Based on GenMark Diagnostics Inc. (GNMK), the company’s capital structure generated 631.28 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 86.33. Total debt to assets is 68.88, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 616.14. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 84.25.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.41, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.26. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.22 and the total asset turnover is 0.86. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.43.