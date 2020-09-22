Search
Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Muscle Maker Inc.?

by Melissa Arnold

Muscle Maker Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIL) went down by -0.63% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.09. The company’s stock price has collected 3.97% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/16/20 that Muscle Maker Grill Ghosting NYC With Two New Ghost Kitchens

Is It Worth Investing in Muscle Maker Inc. (NASDAQ :GRIL) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Muscle Maker Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

GRIL currently public float of 5.48M and currently shorts hold a 2.37% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GRIL was 393.25K shares.

GRIL’s Market Performance

GRIL stocks went up by 3.97% for the week, with a monthly drop of -50.16% and a quarterly performance of -31.74%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.62% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.72% for Muscle Maker Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -31.00% for GRIL stocks with a simple moving average of -34.25% for the last 200 days.

GRIL Trading at -34.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GRIL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -69.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.62%, as shares sank -48.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -38.67% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GRIL rose by +3.97%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.2010. In addition, Muscle Maker Inc. saw -59.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GRIL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • -73.68 for the present operating margin
  • +11.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for Muscle Maker Inc. stands at -572.39. The total capital return value is set at -443.76, while invested capital returns managed to touch -12,714.61.

Based on Muscle Maker Inc. (GRIL), the company’s capital structure generated 560.03 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 84.85. Total debt to assets is 21.98, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 128.29. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 19.44.

The receivables turnover for the company is 25.19 and the total asset turnover is 0.92. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.17.

Quick Links