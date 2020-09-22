Is Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INO) a Keeper?

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) went up by 4.06% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $33.79. The company’s stock price has collected 56.27% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 15 hours ago that Thinking about trading options or stock in Oracle, General Motors, Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Walmart, or Boeing?

Is It Worth Investing in Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ :INO) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for INO is at 0.86.

INO currently public float of 164.19M and currently shorts hold a 31.56% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of INO was 34.76M shares.

INO’s Market Performance

INO stocks went up by 56.27% for the week, with a monthly jump of 19.04% and a quarterly performance of 15.62%, while its annual performance rate touched 613.31%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 23.32% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 13.64% for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 44.51% for INO stocks with a simple moving average of 59.98% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of INO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for INO stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for INO by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for INO in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $11 based on the research report published on July 01st of the current year 2020.

INO Trading at 2.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 23.32%, as shares surge +25.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.34% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INO rose by +56.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +616.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.42. In addition, Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw 436.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at INO starting from Humeau Laurent, who sale 19,467 shares at the price of $19.06 back on Aug 10. After this action, Humeau Laurent now owns 43,966 shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $371,004 using the latest closing price.

Kim Jong Joseph, the Chief Executive Officer of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 100,000 shares at $21.13 during a trade that took place back on Jul 30, which means that Kim Jong Joseph is holding 1,188,313 shares at $2,113,450 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for INO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2855.31 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at -2902.75. The total capital return value is set at -122.34, while invested capital returns managed to touch -127.11. Equity return is now at value -217.80, with -82.40 for asset returns.

Based on Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INO), the company’s capital structure generated 2,896.79 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 96.66. Total debt to assets is 65.46, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2,836.39. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 94.65.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 82.13, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.35 and the total asset turnover is 0.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.94.