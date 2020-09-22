Is Cassava Sciences Inc. (SAVA) a Keeper?

Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) went up by 1.63% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.95. The company’s stock price has collected 26.71% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 1 hour ago that Thinking about buying stock in Cassava Sciences, Myovant Sciences, Sesen Bio, JinkoSolar, or Square?

Is It Worth Investing in Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ :SAVA) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for SAVA is at 2.25. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Cassava Sciences Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $14.00, which is $4.02 above the current price. SAVA currently public float of 22.32M and currently shorts hold a 13.52% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SAVA was 6.72M shares.

SAVA’s Market Performance

SAVA stocks went up by 26.71% for the week, with a monthly jump of 190.53% and a quarterly performance of 267.79%, while its annual performance rate touched 725.21%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 13.96% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.93% for Cassava Sciences Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 115.83% for SAVA stocks with a simple moving average of 107.96% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SAVA

Maxim Group gave a rating of “Buy” to SAVA, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on January 10th of the current year.

SAVA Trading at 160.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SAVA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.96%, as shares surge +237.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +181.05% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SAVA rose by +45.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +468.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.98. In addition, Cassava Sciences Inc. saw 88.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SAVA starting from ROBERTSON SANFORD, who purchase 36,281 shares at the price of $8.92 back on Sep 18. After this action, ROBERTSON SANFORD now owns 912,623 shares of Cassava Sciences Inc., valued at $323,627 using the latest closing price.

Schoen Eric, the Chief Financial Officer of Cassava Sciences Inc., purchase 2,000 shares at $7.04 during a trade that took place back on Sep 17, which means that Schoen Eric is holding 27,300 shares at $14,080 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SAVA

The total capital return value is set at -46.34, while invested capital returns managed to touch -22.20. Equity return is now at value -20.30, with -19.30 for asset returns.

Based on Cassava Sciences Inc. (SAVA), the company’s capital structure generated 0.41 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.41.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 16.83.