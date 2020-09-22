Search
Home Business
Business

Is Autodesk Inc. (ADSK) a Keeper?

by Denise Gardner

Autodesk Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) went up by 1.11% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $261.94. The company’s stock price has collected -0.95% of loss in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 09/04/20 that Here are the biggest stock-market losers on Thursday as the tech sector tanks

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Is It Worth Investing in Autodesk Inc. (NASDAQ :ADSK) Right Now?

Autodesk Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 135.90 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ADSK is at 1.51. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 13 analysts out of 21 who provided ratings for Autodesk Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $261.53, which is $35.22 above the current price. ADSK currently public float of 217.98M and currently shorts hold a 1.21% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ADSK was 1.35M shares.

ADSK’s Market Performance

ADSK stocks went down by -0.95% for the week, with a monthly drop of -8.63% and a quarterly performance of -5.50%, while its annual performance rate touched 48.45%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.75% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.78% for Autodesk Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.93% for ADSK stocks with a simple moving average of 12.15% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ADSK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ADSK stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for ADSK by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ADSK in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $300 based on the research report published on July 09th of the current year 2020.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ADSK reach a price target of $240, previously predicting the price at $220. The rating they have provided for ADSK stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on May 28th, 2020.

Wedbush gave a rating of “Neutral” to ADSK, setting the target price at $200 in the report published on May 28th of the current year.

ADSK Trading at -4.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ADSK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.75%, as shares sank -8.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.80% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ADSK fell by -0.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +29.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $238.41. In addition, Autodesk Inc. saw 24.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ADSK starting from Hope Stephen W., who sale 312 shares at the price of $234.31 back on Sep 15. After this action, Hope Stephen W. now owns 3,153 shares of Autodesk Inc., valued at $73,105 using the latest closing price.

Hope Stephen W., the VP & Chief Accounting Officer of Autodesk Inc., sale 236 shares at $224.16 during a trade that took place back on Sep 08, which means that Hope Stephen W. is holding 3,630 shares at $52,902 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ADSK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +10.97 for the present operating margin
  • +88.87 for the gross margin

The net margin for Autodesk Inc. stands at +6.59. The total capital return value is set at 16.68, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.34. Equity return is now at value -379.90, with 6.50 for asset returns.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 178.80M with total debt to EBITDA at 4.30. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 13.66, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.78 and the total asset turnover is 0.60. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.83.

Previous articleWhy KLA Corporation (KLAC)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future
Next articleAkamai Technologies Inc. (AKAM): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Related Articles

Business

Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Premier Inc. (PINC)?

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Premier Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) went up by 0.19% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $39.70. The company’s stock price...
Trending

We Analyzed the Future Direction of Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. (SWBI), Here is What We Found

Nicola Day - 0
Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) went up by 0.20% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $22.40. The...
Hot Stocks

Can Vonage Holdings Corp. (VG) Remain Competitive?

Melissa Arnold - 0
Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) went up by 0.29% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.98. The company’s stock...

Latest Posts

Business

Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Premier Inc. (PINC)?

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Premier Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) went up by 0.19% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $39.70. The company’s stock price...
View Post
Trending

We Analyzed the Future Direction of Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. (SWBI), Here is What We Found

Nicola Day - 0
Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) went up by 0.20% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $22.40. The...
View Post
Hot Stocks

Can Vonage Holdings Corp. (VG) Remain Competitive?

Melissa Arnold - 0
Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) went up by 0.29% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.98. The company’s stock...
View Post
Companies

Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc.?

Denise Gardner - 0
SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) went up by 0.29% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $41.29. The company’s...
View Post
Business

Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Ethane Eddington - 0
Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) went up by 0.29% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $121.08. The company’s stock...
View Post

Hot Stocks

Hot Stocks

Can Vonage Holdings Corp. (VG) Remain Competitive?

Melissa Arnold - 0
Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) went up by 0.29% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.98. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Why Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (COG)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Nicola Day - 0
Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) went up by 0.31% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $22.67. The...
Read more
Hot Stocks

A Lesson to Learn: Chewy Inc. (CHWY)

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Chewy Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) went up by 0.42% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $74.84. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Here’s Our Rant About QTS Realty Trust Inc. (QTS)

Ethane Eddington - 0
QTS Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:QTS) went up by 0.50% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $72.60. The company’s...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Crocs Inc. (CROX)

Denise Gardner - 0
Crocs Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) went up by 0.65% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $45.21. The company’s stock price...
Read more

Business

Business

Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Premier Inc. (PINC)?

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Premier Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) went up by 0.19% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $39.70. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Business

Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Ethane Eddington - 0
Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) went up by 0.29% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $121.08. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

Best Buy Co. Inc. (BBY) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Denise Gardner - 0
Best Buy Co. Inc. (NYSE:BBY) went up by 0.37% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $119.48. The company’s...
Read more
Business

BIO-key International Inc. (BKYI) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Melissa Arnold - 0
BIO-key International Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI) went up by 0.44% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.58. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

Here’s How Your Trade JAGX Aggressively Right Now

Nicola Day - 0
Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) went up by 0.56% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.58. The company’s stock...
Read more

Companies

Companies

Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc.?

Denise Gardner - 0
SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) went up by 0.29% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $41.29. The company’s...
Read more
Companies

The J. M. Smucker Company (SJM) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Melissa Arnold - 0
The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) went up by 0.37% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $125.62. The...
Read more
Companies

Buy or Sell Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Nicola Day - 0
Palo Alto Networks Inc. (NYSE:PANW) went up by 0.42% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $275.03. The company’s...
Read more
Companies

Here is How Warren Buffer Would Trade Rackspace Technology Inc. (RXT)

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Rackspace Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) went up by 0.55% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $22.75. The company’s stock...
Read more
Companies

Box Inc. (BOX) Just Got Our Attention

Ethane Eddington - 0
Box Inc. (NYSE:BOX) went up by 0.67% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $22.09. The company’s stock price...
Read more

Quick Links