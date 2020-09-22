Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Alliant Energy Corporation (LNT)

Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) went down by -2.26% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $60.28. The company’s stock price has collected -4.78% of loss in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 09/19/20 that It’s time for income-seeking investors to take a fresh look at these 28 utility stocks

Is It Worth Investing in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ :LNT) Right Now?

Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 18.90 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for LNT is at 0.37. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for Alliant Energy Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $56.31, which is $7.17 above the current price. LNT currently public float of 249.34M and currently shorts hold a 1.17% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LNT was 1.43M shares.

LNT’s Market Performance

LNT stocks went down by -4.78% for the week, with a monthly drop of -7.07% and a quarterly performance of 2.77%, while its annual performance rate touched -6.30%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.46% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.22% for Alliant Energy Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.56% for LNT stocks with a simple moving average of -4.37% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LNT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LNT stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for LNT by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for LNT in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $56 based on the research report published on September 21st of the current year 2020.

LNT Trading at -5.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LNT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.46%, as shares sank -7.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.61% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LNT fell by -4.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $53.12. In addition, Alliant Energy Corporation saw -8.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for LNT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.32 for the present operating margin

+24.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for Alliant Energy Corporation stands at +15.56. The total capital return value is set at 6.86, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.41. Equity return is now at value 12.10, with 3.80 for asset returns.

Based on Alliant Energy Corporation (LNT), the company’s capital structure generated 121.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 54.76. Total debt to assets is 38.04, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 106.57. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.42.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 320.20M with total debt to EBITDA at 4.85. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.42, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.33. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.69 and the total asset turnover is 0.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.43.