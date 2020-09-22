Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Alliance Data Systems Corporation (ADS)

Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) went down by -2.74% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $134.47. The company’s stock price has collected -2.65% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/17/20 that Alliance Data Systems Corporation Announces Proposed Offering of $500 Million of Senior Notes

Is It Worth Investing in Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE :ADS) Right Now?

Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 7.51 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ADS is at 2.46. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 18 who provided ratings for Alliance Data Systems Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $61.43, which is $16.33 above the current price. ADS currently public float of 46.18M and currently shorts hold a 3.55% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ADS was 1.26M shares.

ADS’s Market Performance

ADS stocks went down by -2.65% for the week, with a monthly jump of 3.65% and a quarterly performance of -4.85%, while its annual performance rate touched -65.36%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.15% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.78% for Alliance Data Systems Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.67% for ADS stocks with a simple moving average of -28.81% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ADS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ADS stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for ADS by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for ADS in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $45 based on the research report published on July 20th of the current year 2020.

Compass Point, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ADS reach a price target of $65. The rating they have provided for ADS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 27th, 2020.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Underweight” to ADS, setting the target price at $35 in the report published on April 08th of the current year.

ADS Trading at 0.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ADS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -66.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.15%, as shares surge +4.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.62% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ADS fell by -2.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -56.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $45.96. In addition, Alliance Data Systems Corporation saw -59.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ADS starting from Gerspach John C, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $51.51 back on Jun 12. After this action, Gerspach John C now owns 5,000 shares of Alliance Data Systems Corporation, valued at $257,550 using the latest closing price.

THERIAULT TIMOTHY J, the Director of Alliance Data Systems Corporation, purchase 1,500 shares at $42.19 during a trade that took place back on Apr 27, which means that THERIAULT TIMOTHY J is holding 4,125 shares at $63,285 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ADS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+27.02 for the present operating margin

+50.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for Alliance Data Systems Corporation stands at +10.14. The total capital return value is set at 5.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.51. Equity return is now at value 4.20, with 0.20 for asset returns.

Based on Alliance Data Systems Corporation (ADS), the company’s capital structure generated 1,422.90 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 93.43. Total debt to assets is 85.30, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 787.17. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 51.69.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 249.00M with total debt to EBITDA at 13.14. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.24, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.95. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.31 and the total asset turnover is 0.20. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.03.