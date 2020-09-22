Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for ViewRay Inc. (VRAY)

ViewRay Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) went down by -1.57% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.88. The company’s stock price has collected 6.46% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/04/20 that ViewRay(R) to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Is It Worth Investing in ViewRay Inc. (NASDAQ :VRAY) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for VRAY is at 0.70. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for ViewRay Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $3.21, which is -$0.3 below the current price. VRAY currently public float of 110.41M and currently shorts hold a 15.30% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VRAY was 1.16M shares.

VRAY’s Market Performance

VRAY stocks went up by 6.46% for the week, with a monthly jump of 5.03% and a quarterly performance of 44.91%, while its annual performance rate touched -10.32%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.10% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.33% for ViewRay Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 10.00% for VRAY stocks with a simple moving average of 15.07% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VRAY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VRAY stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for VRAY by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for VRAY in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $3 based on the research report published on June 16th of the current year 2020.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Underweight” to VRAY, setting the target price at $2 in the report published on March 27th of the current year.

VRAY Trading at 12.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VRAY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.10%, as shares surge +7.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +42.92% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VRAY rose by +6.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.86. In addition, ViewRay Inc. saw -25.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for VRAY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-137.61 for the present operating margin

-11.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for ViewRay Inc. stands at -136.93. The total capital return value is set at -47.64, while invested capital returns managed to touch -47.76. Equity return is now at value -63.40, with -36.30 for asset returns.

Based on ViewRay Inc. (VRAY), the company’s capital structure generated 31.59 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 24.01. Total debt to assets is 19.51, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 29.83. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 22.66.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.10, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.15 and the total asset turnover is 0.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.22.