Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for RingCentral Inc. (RNG)

RingCentral Inc. (NYSE:RNG) went up by 3.70% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $317.84. The company’s stock price has collected 2.04% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 21 hours ago that Atos and RingCentral Launch Unify Office in France

Is It Worth Investing in RingCentral Inc. (NYSE :RNG) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for RNG is at 0.56. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 23 analysts out of 26 who provided ratings for RingCentral Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $341.54, which is $74.14 above the current price. RNG currently public float of 77.32M and currently shorts hold a 7.49% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RNG was 1.18M shares.

RNG’s Market Performance

RNG stocks went up by 2.04% for the week, with a monthly drop of -7.91% and a quarterly performance of -7.05%, while its annual performance rate touched 100.21%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.09% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.54% for RingCentral Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.01% for RNG stocks with a simple moving average of 12.58% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RNG

KeyBanc Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RNG reach a price target of $315. The rating they have provided for RNG stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on June 01st, 2020.

BTIG Research gave a rating of “Buy” to RNG, setting the target price at $265 in the report published on April 16th of the current year.

RNG Trading at -3.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RNG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.09%, as shares sank -8.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.01% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RNG rose by +2.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +62.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $274.49. In addition, RingCentral Inc. saw 58.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RNG starting from Williams R Neil, who sale 2,388 shares at the price of $254.38 back on Sep 18. After this action, Williams R Neil now owns 13,078 shares of RingCentral Inc., valued at $607,466 using the latest closing price.

Williams R Neil, the Director of RingCentral Inc., sale 2,388 shares at $244.53 during a trade that took place back on Sep 17, which means that Williams R Neil is holding 13,078 shares at $583,940 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RNG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.26 for the present operating margin

+74.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for RingCentral Inc. stands at -5.94. The total capital return value is set at -3.16, while invested capital returns managed to touch -5.81. Equity return is now at value -18.20, with -6.20 for asset returns.

Based on RingCentral Inc. (RNG), the company’s capital structure generated 57.62 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 36.56. Total debt to assets is 29.62, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 55.71. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 35.34.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -11.09M with total debt to EBITDA at 45.67. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 15.63, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.05 and the total asset turnover is 0.77. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.78.