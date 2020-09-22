Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NVUS)

Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVUS) went up by 0.18% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.45. The company’s stock price has collected 135.41% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/15/20 that Novus Therapeutics to Present at H.C. Wainwright and Cantor Global Investment Conferences

Is It Worth Investing in Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :NVUS) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for NVUS is at 2.52. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Novus Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $1.32, which is $0.43 above the current price. NVUS currently public float of 14.15M and currently shorts hold a 1.49% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NVUS was 3.68M shares.

NVUS’s Market Performance

NVUS stocks went up by 135.41% for the week, with a monthly jump of 103.37% and a quarterly performance of 67.36%, while its annual performance rate touched 18.79%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 20.92% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.77% for Novus Therapeutics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 72.41% for NVUS stocks with a simple moving average of 61.62% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NVUS

Ascendiant Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NVUS reach a price target of $7. The rating they have provided for NVUS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 13th, 2018.

NVUS Trading at 81.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NVUS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 20.92%, as shares surge +98.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +84.38% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NVUS rose by +135.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +65.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5396. In addition, Novus Therapeutics Inc. saw 53.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NVUS

The total capital return value is set at -116.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch -132.87. Equity return is now at value -162.10, with -141.40 for asset returns.

Based on Novus Therapeutics Inc. (NVUS), the company’s capital structure generated 3.42 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.31. Total debt to assets is 2.96, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.52. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.47.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.54.