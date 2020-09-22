Search
Home Business
Business

Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. (DPHC)

by Melissa Arnold

DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DPHC) went down by -11.50% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $31.50. The company’s stock price has collected 12.14% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/27/20 that SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates DiamondPeak Holdings Corp.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Is It Worth Investing in DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ :DPHC) Right Now?

DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DPHC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 592.45 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

DPHC currently public float of 27.00M and currently shorts hold a 5.85% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DPHC was 2.67M shares.

DPHC’s Market Performance

DPHC stocks went up by 12.14% for the week, with a monthly jump of 125.09% and a quarterly performance of 213.69%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.62% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.84% for DiamondPeak Holdings Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 31.87% for DPHC stocks with a simple moving average of 141.77% for the last 200 days.

DPHC Trading at 79.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DPHC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.62%, as shares surge +104.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +178.51% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DPHC rose by +8.97%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.81. In addition, DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. saw 215.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for DPHC

The total capital return value is set at -0.45, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.20. Equity return is now at value 0.70, with 0.60 for asset returns.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.21.

Previous articleLooking Closely at the Growth Curve for Stitch Fix Inc. (SFIX)
Next articleNautilus Inc. (NLS) Just Got Our Attention

Related Articles

Hot Stocks

Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Americold Realty Trust (COLD)?

Ethane Eddington - 0
Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) went down by -0.71% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $41.29. The company’s stock...
Companies

We Analyzed the Future Direction of Liberty Broadband Corporation (LBRDK), Here is What We Found

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ:LBRDK) went down by -0.71% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $146.84. The company’s stock...
Business

Can DTE Energy Company (DTE) Remain Competitive?

Nicola Day - 0
DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) went down by -0.65% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $135.67. The company’s stock...

Latest Posts

Hot Stocks

Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Americold Realty Trust (COLD)?

Ethane Eddington - 0
Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) went down by -0.71% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $41.29. The company’s stock...
View Post
Companies

We Analyzed the Future Direction of Liberty Broadband Corporation (LBRDK), Here is What We Found

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ:LBRDK) went down by -0.71% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $146.84. The company’s stock...
View Post
Business

Can DTE Energy Company (DTE) Remain Competitive?

Nicola Day - 0
DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) went down by -0.65% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $135.67. The company’s stock...
View Post
Trending

Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Muscle Maker Inc.?

Melissa Arnold - 0
Muscle Maker Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIL) went down by -0.63% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.09. The company’s stock...
View Post
Hot Stocks

Hormel Foods Corporation (HRL): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Denise Gardner - 0
Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) went down by -0.57% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $52.97. The company’s stock...
View Post

Hot Stocks

Hot Stocks

Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Americold Realty Trust (COLD)?

Ethane Eddington - 0
Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) went down by -0.71% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $41.29. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Hormel Foods Corporation (HRL): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Denise Gardner - 0
Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) went down by -0.57% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $52.97. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Mattel Inc. (MAT) Upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Melissa Arnold - 0
Mattel Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) went down by -0.51% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.83. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Nicola Day - 0
Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) went down by -0.40% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $155.56. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Here’s How Your Trade TWNK Aggressively Right Now

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Hostess Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) went down by -0.36% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.68. The company’s stock...
Read more

Business

Business

Can DTE Energy Company (DTE) Remain Competitive?

Nicola Day - 0
DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) went down by -0.65% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $135.67. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

Why Zillow Group Inc. (ZG)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) went down by -0.52% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $97.69. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

A Lesson to Learn: Senseonics Holdings Inc. (SENS)

Ethane Eddington - 0
Senseonics Holdings Inc. (AMEX:SENS) went down by -0.45% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.78. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

Here’s Our Rant About Qorvo Inc. (QRVO)

Denise Gardner - 0
Qorvo Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) went down by -0.37% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $136.06. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Business

Here’s How Your Trade APXT Aggressively Right Now

Denise Gardner - 0
Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:APXT) went up by 1.20% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.00. The company’s...
Read more

Companies

Companies

We Analyzed the Future Direction of Liberty Broadband Corporation (LBRDK), Here is What We Found

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ:LBRDK) went down by -0.71% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $146.84. The company’s stock...
Read more
Companies

Is OGE Energy Corp. (OGE) a Keeper?

Ethane Eddington - 0
OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) went down by -0.55% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $46.43. The company’s stock...
Read more
Companies

Why Vivint Solar Inc. (VSLR) Is in Such Horrid Condition

Denise Gardner - 0
Vivint Solar Inc. (NYSE:VSLR) went down by -0.45% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $35.06. The company’s stock...
Read more
Companies

The Chart for Syneos Health Inc. (SYNH) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Melissa Arnold - 0
Syneos Health Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) went down by -0.37% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $74.25. The company’s stock...
Read more
Companies

Here is How Warren Buffer Would Trade AMCI Acquisition Corp. (AMCI)

Melissa Arnold - 0
AMCI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AMCI) went up by 1.17% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.92. The company’s stock...
Read more

Quick Links