Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Camden Property Trust (CPT)

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) went down by -2.66% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $120.73. The company’s stock price has collected -7.08% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/15/20 that Camden Property Trust Announces Third Quarter 2020 Dividend

Is It Worth Investing in Camden Property Trust (NYSE :CPT) Right Now?

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 43.74 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CPT is at 0.71. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 16 who provided ratings for Camden Property Trust declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $102.00, which is $14.96 above the current price. CPT currently public float of 95.48M and currently shorts hold a 1.35% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CPT was 699.81K shares.

CPT’s Market Performance

CPT stocks went down by -7.08% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.32% and a quarterly performance of -6.51%, while its annual performance rate touched -21.27%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.28% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.49% for Camden Property Trust. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.42% for CPT stocks with a simple moving average of -9.30% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CPT

BMO Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CPT reach a price target of $90, previously predicting the price at $114. The rating they have provided for CPT stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on April 08th, 2020.

Evercore ISI gave a rating of “Outperform” to CPT, setting the target price at $117 in the report published on March 16th of the current year.

CPT Trading at -3.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CPT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.28%, as shares sank -1.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.10% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CPT fell by -7.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $90.55. In addition, Camden Property Trust saw -18.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CPT starting from STEWART H MALCOLM, who sale 22,727 shares at the price of $111.24 back on Feb 04. After this action, STEWART H MALCOLM now owns 126,810 shares of Camden Property Trust, valued at $2,528,151 using the latest closing price.

ODEN D KEITH, the Executive Vice Chairman of Camden Property Trust, sale 29,637 shares at $105.76 during a trade that took place back on Jan 03, which means that ODEN D KEITH is holding 201,719 shares at $3,134,409 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CPT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.26 for the present operating margin

+30.92 for the gross margin

The net margin for Camden Property Trust stands at +20.63. The total capital return value is set at 2.89, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.86. Equity return is now at value 5.50, with 2.90 for asset returns.

Based on Camden Property Trust (CPT), the company’s capital structure generated 69.97 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 41.17. Total debt to assets is 37.62, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 69.88. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 41.11.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 248.25M with total debt to EBITDA at 4.28. When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.36, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 34.30 and the total asset turnover is 0.16.