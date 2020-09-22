Search
Here’s Our Rant About VeriSign Inc. (VRSN)

by Daisy Galbraith

VeriSign Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) went down by -0.87% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $221.30. The company’s stock price has collected 0.44% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/27/20 that Internet Grows to 370.1 Million Domain Name Registrations at the End of the Second Quarter of 2020

Is It Worth Investing in VeriSign Inc. (NASDAQ :VRSN) Right Now?

VeriSign Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 30.10 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for VRSN is at 0.87. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for VeriSign Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $240.58, which is $37.68 above the current price. VRSN currently public float of 113.30M and currently shorts hold a 1.13% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VRSN was 704.54K shares.

VRSN’s Market Performance

VRSN stocks went up by 0.44% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.53% and a quarterly performance of -1.39%, while its annual performance rate touched 6.40%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.04% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.28% for VeriSign Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.43% for VRSN stocks with a simple moving average of 0.24% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VRSN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VRSN stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for VRSN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for VRSN in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $195 based on the research report published on March 05th of the previous year 2019.

VRSN Trading at -1.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VRSN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.04%, as shares sank -1.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.38% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VRSN rose by +0.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $205.64. In addition, VeriSign Inc. saw 5.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VRSN starting from BIDZOS D JAMES, who sale 6,000 shares at the price of $205.64 back on Sep 16. After this action, BIDZOS D JAMES now owns 876,485 shares of VeriSign Inc., valued at $1,233,854 using the latest closing price.

Kilguss George E III, the EVP and CFO of VeriSign Inc., sale 5,000 shares at $200.36 during a trade that took place back on Sep 10, which means that Kilguss George E III is holding 153,283 shares at $1,001,775 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VRSN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +65.45 for the present operating margin
  • +85.35 for the gross margin

The net margin for VeriSign Inc. stands at +49.71. The total capital return value is set at 228.29, while invested capital returns managed to touch 174.54. Equity return is now at value -54.90, with 43.10 for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 218.39M with total debt to EBITDA at 2.10. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 19.08, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 88.49 and the total asset turnover is 0.65. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.32.

