Business
Business

Here’s How Your Trade WMG Aggressively Right Now

by Daisy Galbraith

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) went down by -2.28% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $34.76. The company’s stock price has collected -3.44% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/15/20 that Warner Music Group Corp. to Participate in Goldman Sachs 29th Annual Communacopia Conference

Is It Worth Investing in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ :WMG) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 15 who provided ratings for Warner Music Group Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $33.47, which is $5.31 above the current price. WMG currently public float of 76.17M and currently shorts hold a 5.95% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WMG was 828.10K shares.

WMG’s Market Performance

WMG stocks went down by -3.44% for the week, with a monthly drop of -8.39% and a quarterly performance of -13.00%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.85% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.43% for Warner Music Group Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.02% for WMG stocks with a simple moving average of -6.66% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WMG

Loop Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WMG reach a price target of $33. The rating they have provided for WMG stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on June 30th, 2020.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Neutral” to WMG, setting the target price at $33 in the report published on June 30th of the current year.

WMG Trading at -4.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WMG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.85%, as shares sank -7.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.88% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WMG fell by -3.44%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.88. In addition, Warner Music Group Corp. saw -7.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WMG starting from AI Entertainment Holdings LLC, who sale 47,780 shares at the price of $25.00 back on Jul 07. After this action, AI Entertainment Holdings LLC now owns 0 shares of Warner Music Group Corp., valued at $1,194,500 using the latest closing price.

AI Entertainment Holdings LLC, the 10% Owner of Warner Music Group Corp., sale 11,161,101 shares at $25.00 during a trade that took place back on Jul 07, which means that AI Entertainment Holdings LLC is holding 0 shares at $279,027,525 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WMG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +7.96 for the present operating margin
  • +40.34 for the gross margin

The net margin for Warner Music Group Corp. stands at +5.72. The total capital return value is set at 13.68, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.90. Equity return is now at value 186.60, with -6.20 for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -371.00M with total debt to EBITDA at 4.76. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.32 and the total asset turnover is 0.79. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.60.

Previous articleIs a Correction Looming Ahead for Alliant Energy Corporation (LNT)
Next articleHere is How Warren Buffer Would Trade The AES Corporation (AES)

