Here is How Warren Buffer Would Trade JFrog Ltd. (FROG)

Is It Worth Investing in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ :FROG) Right Now?

FROG currently public float of 87.79M. Today, the average trading volume of FROG was 6.20M shares.

FROG’s Market Performance

The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.59% for FROG stocks with a simple moving average of 3.59% for the last 200 days.

FROG Trading at 3.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FROG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.99% of loss for the given period.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FROG rose by +3.41%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, JFrog Ltd. saw 3.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FROG starting from Simon Frederic, who sale 300,000 shares at the price of $40.92 back on Sep 18. After this action, Simon Frederic now owns 5,649,175 shares of JFrog Ltd., valued at $12,276,000 using the latest closing price.

Vitus Andrew L., the Director of JFrog Ltd., sale 1,085,177 shares at $40.92 during a trade that took place back on Sep 18, which means that Vitus Andrew L. is holding 7,596,236 shares at $44,405,443 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FROG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4.73 for the present operating margin

+80.20 for the gross margin

The net margin for JFrog Ltd. stands at -5.15. The total capital return value is set at -3.54, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.86.

The receivables turnover for the company is 4.70 and the total asset turnover is 0.46. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.29.