GreenSky Inc. (GSKY): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

GreenSky Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) went down by -2.96% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.84. The company’s stock price has collected 4.41% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/08/20 that GreenSky Names New Chief Financial Officer

Is It Worth Investing in GreenSky Inc. (NASDAQ :GSKY) Right Now?

GreenSky Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 15.72 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for GreenSky Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $4.70, which is $0.44 above the current price. GSKY currently public float of 45.14M and currently shorts hold a 18.43% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GSKY was 1.09M shares.

GSKY’s Market Performance

GSKY stocks went up by 4.41% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.39% and a quarterly performance of -16.47%, while its annual performance rate touched -40.83%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.27% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.64% for GreenSky Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.32% for GSKY stocks with a simple moving average of -25.98% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GSKY

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GSKY reach a price target of $7.50, previously predicting the price at $16.50. The rating they have provided for GSKY stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on August 07th, 2019.

GSKY Trading at -11.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GSKY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.27%, as shares sank -2.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.47% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GSKY rose by +4.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -41.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.24. In addition, GreenSky Inc. saw -52.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GSKY starting from TPG Growth II Advisors, Inc., who sale 145,285 shares at the price of $4.07 back on May 21. After this action, TPG Growth II Advisors, Inc. now owns 1,227,677 shares of GreenSky Inc., valued at $590,700 using the latest closing price.

TPG Growth II Advisors, Inc., the Former 10% Owner of GreenSky Inc., sale 31,553 shares at $4.23 during a trade that took place back on May 20, which means that TPG Growth II Advisors, Inc. is holding 1,252,571 shares at $133,334 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GSKY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+59.20 for the present operating margin

+83.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for GreenSky Inc. stands at +6.33. The total capital return value is set at 86.01, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.76. Equity return is now at value 353.00, with 1.70 for asset returns.

Based on GreenSky Inc. (GSKY), the company’s capital structure generated 1,543.22 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 93.91. Total debt to assets is 41.89, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,510.32. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 91.91.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 71.69M with total debt to EBITDA at 1.25. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.91, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.27. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.23 and the total asset turnover is 0.58. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.13.