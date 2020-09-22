eMagin Corporation (EMAN) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

eMagin Corporation (AMEX:EMAN) went down by -3.15% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.90. The company’s stock price has collected -10.87% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/18/20 that eMagin to Present at the Sidoti Fall 2020 Investor Conference

Is It Worth Investing in eMagin Corporation (AMEX :EMAN) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for EMAN is at 1.84. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for eMagin Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $2.00, which is $0.77 above the current price. EMAN currently public float of 58.33M and currently shorts hold a 4.41% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EMAN was 3.90M shares.

EMAN’s Market Performance

EMAN stocks went down by -10.87% for the week, with a monthly drop of -19.61% and a quarterly performance of 43.46%, while its annual performance rate touched 192.86%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.81% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.78% for eMagin Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.76% for EMAN stocks with a simple moving average of 88.17% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EMAN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EMAN stocks, with Rodman & Renshaw repeating the rating for EMAN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for EMAN in the upcoming period, according to Rodman & Renshaw is $4 based on the research report published on June 23rd of the previous year 2017.

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EMAN reach a price target of $3. The rating they have provided for EMAN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 16th, 2014.

EMAN Trading at -0.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EMAN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.81%, as shares sank -12.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +51.20% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EMAN fell by -10.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +290.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3245. In addition, eMagin Corporation saw 257.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EMAN starting from Braddom Eric, who purchase 31,578 shares at the price of $0.19 back on Mar 16. After this action, Braddom Eric now owns 31,578 shares of eMagin Corporation, valued at $6,000 using the latest closing price.

Koch Mark A, the CFO of eMagin Corporation, purchase 25,000 shares at $0.24 during a trade that took place back on Mar 12, which means that Koch Mark A is holding 25,000 shares at $6,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EMAN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-20.84 for the present operating margin

+25.17 for the gross margin

The net margin for eMagin Corporation stands at -16.08. The total capital return value is set at -26.25, while invested capital returns managed to touch -22.17. Equity return is now at value -26.90, with -15.70 for asset returns.

Based on eMagin Corporation (EMAN), the company’s capital structure generated 38.25 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 27.67. Total debt to assets is 22.89, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 17.46. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 12.63.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.74, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.34. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.10 and the total asset turnover is 0.97. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.00.