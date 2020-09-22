Search
Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Super League Gaming Inc. (SLGG)?

by Ethane Eddington

Super League Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG) went up by 3.76% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.50. The company’s stock price has collected 1.58% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/18/20 that Super League Gaming Launches Halloween Spooktacular Experience in Minehut for Minecraft Community

Is It Worth Investing in Super League Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ :SLGG) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Super League Gaming Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $4.50. SLGG currently public float of 7.05M and currently shorts hold a 6.33% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SLGG was 595.37K shares.

SLGG’s Market Performance

SLGG stocks went up by 1.58% for the week, with a monthly drop of -14.22% and a quarterly performance of -22.18%, while its annual performance rate touched -64.91%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.71% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.23% for Super League Gaming Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.18% for SLGG stocks with a simple moving average of -27.28% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SLGG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SLGG stocks, with Alliance Global Partners repeating the rating for SLGG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SLGG in the upcoming period, according to Alliance Global Partners is $4.50 based on the research report published on May 29th of the current year 2020.

Lake Street gave a rating of “Buy” to SLGG, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on March 25th of the previous year.

SLGG Trading at -14.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SLGG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -70.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.71%, as shares sank -14.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.22% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SLGG rose by +1.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.9105. In addition, Super League Gaming Inc. saw -18.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SLGG starting from JUNG MARK, who purchase 916 shares at the price of $2.25 back on Dec 02. After this action, JUNG MARK now owns 43,592 shares of Super League Gaming Inc., valued at $2,061 using the latest closing price.

JUNG MARK, the Director of Super League Gaming Inc., purchase 903 shares at $2.25 during a trade that took place back on Nov 27, which means that JUNG MARK is holding 42,676 shares at $2,032 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SLGG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • -1916.05 for the present operating margin
  • +11.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for Super League Gaming Inc. stands at -2830.17. The total capital return value is set at -244.86, while invested capital returns managed to touch -922.88. Equity return is now at value -149.20, with -131.50 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 2.78 and the total asset turnover is 0.11. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.62.

