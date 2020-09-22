Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy JBG SMITH Properties (JBGS)?

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) went down by -2.97% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $42.36. The company’s stock price has collected -6.60% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 17 hours ago that JBG SMITH Awarded CBRS Spectrum in National Landing Through FCC Auction

Is It Worth Investing in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE :JBGS) Right Now?

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 73.63 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for JBG SMITH Properties declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $32.50, which is $6.73 above the current price. JBGS currently public float of 129.03M and currently shorts hold a 0.88% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of JBGS was 524.36K shares.

JBGS’s Market Performance

JBGS stocks went down by -6.60% for the week, with a monthly drop of -5.40% and a quarterly performance of -14.81%, while its annual performance rate touched -34.76%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.62% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.68% for JBG SMITH Properties. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.38% for JBGS stocks with a simple moving average of -22.13% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of JBGS

Stifel gave a rating of “Sell” to JBGS, setting the target price at $34 in the report published on June 21st of the previous year.

JBGS Trading at -8.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JBGS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.62%, as shares sank -5.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.63% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JBGS fell by -6.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -35.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.45. In addition, JBG SMITH Properties saw -35.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JBGS starting from ESTES SCOTT A, who purchase 1,452 shares at the price of $27.87 back on Sep 15. After this action, ESTES SCOTT A now owns 40,000 shares of JBG SMITH Properties, valued at $40,467 using the latest closing price.

ESTES SCOTT A, the Director of JBG SMITH Properties, purchase 18,548 shares at $27.40 during a trade that took place back on Sep 14, which means that ESTES SCOTT A is holding 38,548 shares at $508,155 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JBGS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.19 for the present operating margin

+38.19 for the gross margin

The net margin for JBG SMITH Properties stands at +9.71. The total capital return value is set at -0.14, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.28. Equity return is now at value 1.40, with 0.80 for asset returns.

Based on JBG SMITH Properties (JBGS), the company’s capital structure generated 48.77 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 32.78. Total debt to assets is 27.59, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 45.66. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 30.69.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 171.28M with total debt to EBITDA at 6.81. When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.29, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.05 and the total asset turnover is 0.11.