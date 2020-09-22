Search
Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Amyris Inc. (AMRS)?

by Melissa Arnold

Amyris Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) went down by -0.18% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.07. The company’s stock price has collected 16.53% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 16 hours ago that Amyris’ Pipette Clean Baby Brand Selected By Alibaba For Accelerated Entry Into China For Singles’ Day Sales

Is It Worth Investing in Amyris Inc. (NASDAQ :AMRS) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for AMRS is at 0.55. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Amyris Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $10.00. AMRS currently public float of 116.10M and currently shorts hold a 18.79% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AMRS was 2.52M shares.

AMRS’s Market Performance

AMRS stocks went up by 16.53% for the week, with a monthly drop of -18.50% and a quarterly performance of -36.05%, while its annual performance rate touched -35.76%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.22% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.48% for Amyris Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -8.49% for AMRS stocks with a simple moving average of -15.26% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMRS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMRS stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for AMRS by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for AMRS in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $8 based on the research report published on December 12th of the previous year 2019.

B. Riley FBR, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AMRS reach a price target of $8, previously predicting the price at $10. The rating they have provided for AMRS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 14th, 2018.

B. Riley FBR Inc. gave a rating of “Buy” to AMRS, setting the target price at $8 in the report published on January 25th of the previous year.

AMRS Trading at -23.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMRS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.22%, as shares sank -16.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -36.34% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMRS rose by +16.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.05. In addition, Amyris Inc. saw -8.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMRS starting from Kung Frank, who purchase 3,689,225 shares at the price of $3.00 back on Jun 05. After this action, Kung Frank now owns 6,284,876 shares of Amyris Inc., valued at $11,067,675 using the latest closing price.

DOERR L JOHN, the Director of Amyris Inc., purchase 52,785 shares at $3.41 during a trade that took place back on Feb 19, which means that DOERR L JOHN is holding 53,263,647 shares at $179,997 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMRS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • -79.76 for the present operating margin
  • +50.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for Amyris Inc. stands at -154.29. Equity return is now at value 181.70, with -180.30 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.98, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.48. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.64 and the total asset turnover is 1.06. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.43.

