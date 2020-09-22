Search
Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. (DHY) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

by Ethane Eddington

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. (NYSE:DHY) changed by 0.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.58. The company’s stock price has collected -0.46% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. (NYSE :DHY) Right Now?

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. (NYSE:DHY) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 11.19 x from its present earnings ratio.

Today, the average trading volume of DHY was 1.30M shares.

DHY’s Market Performance

DHY stocks went down by -0.46% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.41% and a quarterly performance of 9.64%, while its annual performance rate touched -14.96%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.37% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.64% for Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.43% for DHY stocks with a simple moving average of 1.41% for the last 200 days.

DHY Trading at 3.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DHY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.37%, as shares surge +1.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.54% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DHY fell by -0.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.13. In addition, Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. saw -13.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

