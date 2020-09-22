CNX Resources Corporation (CNX) Just Got Our Attention

CNX Resources Corporation (NYSE:CNX) went up by 0.09% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.19. The company’s stock price has collected 4.69% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/18/20 that Cushing(R) Asset Management and Swank Capital Announce a Constituent Change to The Cushing(R) 30 MLP Index

Is It Worth Investing in CNX Resources Corporation (NYSE :CNX) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CNX is at 1.48. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for CNX Resources Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $13.38, which is $2.0 above the current price. CNX currently public float of 182.61M and currently shorts hold a 15.67% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CNX was 4.13M shares.

CNX’s Market Performance

CNX stocks went up by 4.69% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.88% and a quarterly performance of 21.84%, while its annual performance rate touched 49.34%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.09% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.71% for CNX Resources Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.92% for CNX stocks with a simple moving average of 28.99% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CNX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CNX stocks, with MKM Partners repeating the rating for CNX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CNX in the upcoming period, according to MKM Partners is $11 based on the research report published on August 17th of the current year 2020.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CNX reach a price target of $13. The rating they have provided for CNX stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on August 12th, 2020.

MKM Partners gave a rating of “Buy” to CNX, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on July 09th of the current year.

CNX Trading at 10.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CNX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.09%, as shares surge +0.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +34.99% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CNX rose by +4.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +73.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.85. In addition, CNX Resources Corporation saw 28.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CNX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.67 for the present operating margin

+31.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for CNX Resources Corporation stands at -5.22. The total capital return value is set at 3.35, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.17. Equity return is now at value -15.60, with -7.20 for asset returns.

Based on CNX Resources Corporation (CNX), the company’s capital structure generated 70.70 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 41.42. Total debt to assets is 32.46, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 69.04. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.45.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 268.74M with total debt to EBITDA at 3.61. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.50, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.54. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.97 and the total asset turnover is 0.17. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.94.