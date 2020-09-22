Search
Can Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. (SONN) Remain Competitive?

by Nicola Day

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN) went down by -2.55% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $54.60. The company’s stock price has collected 7.63% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/01/20 that Sonnet Announces New Preclinical Data for SON-1010 (Interleukin 12-F(H)AB)

Is It Worth Investing in Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :SONN) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for SONN is at 0.78. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $8.00. SONN currently public float of 11.43M and currently shorts hold a 9.07% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SONN was 4.52M shares.

SONN’s Market Performance

SONN stocks went up by 7.63% for the week, with a monthly jump of 5.10% and a quarterly performance of -28.72%, while its annual performance rate touched -85.61%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.12% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.19% for Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.56% for SONN stocks with a simple moving average of -68.06% for the last 200 days.

SONN Trading at -8.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SONN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.12%, as shares surge +1.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.64% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SONN rose by +7.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -83.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.70. In addition, Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. saw -82.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

