Search
Home Business
Business

Can DTE Energy Company (DTE) Remain Competitive?

by Nicola Day

DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) went down by -0.65% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $135.67. The company’s stock price has collected -7.54% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 16 hours ago that DTE Energy launches virtual student ‘field trip’ to Michigan’s largest wind and solar parks

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Is It Worth Investing in DTE Energy Company (NYSE :DTE) Right Now?

DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 17.59 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for DTE is at 0.62. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 19 who provided ratings for DTE Energy Company declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 10 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $128.53, which is $17.48 above the current price. DTE currently public float of 191.49M and currently shorts hold a 1.72% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DTE was 1.14M shares.

DTE’s Market Performance

DTE stocks went down by -7.54% for the week, with a monthly drop of -3.60% and a quarterly performance of 4.26%, while its annual performance rate touched -15.87%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.75% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.12% for DTE Energy Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.57% for DTE stocks with a simple moving average of -2.38% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DTE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DTE stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for DTE by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for DTE in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $128 based on the research report published on August 21st of the current year 2020.

BMO Capital Markets gave a rating of “Outperform” to DTE, setting the target price at $116 in the report published on July 09th of the current year.

DTE Trading at -3.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DTE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.75%, as shares sank -3.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.53% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DTE fell by -7.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $117.64. In addition, DTE Energy Company saw -14.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DTE starting from Chavez JoAnn, who sale 400 shares at the price of $101.93 back on May 18. After this action, Chavez JoAnn now owns 5,300 shares of DTE Energy Company, valued at $40,772 using the latest closing price.

Oleksiak Peter B, the Sr. Vice President and CFO of DTE Energy Company, sale 1,800 shares at $134.94 during a trade that took place back on Feb 24, which means that Oleksiak Peter B is holding 49,034 shares at $242,892 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DTE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +13.22 for the present operating margin
  • +16.50 for the gross margin

The net margin for DTE Energy Company stands at +9.26. The total capital return value is set at 6.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.66. Equity return is now at value 10.50, with 2.90 for asset returns.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Based on DTE Energy Company (DTE), the company’s capital structure generated 150.87 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 60.14. Total debt to assets is 42.05, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 137.61. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 54.85.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 779.00M with total debt to EBITDA at 5.84. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.31, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.42. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.66 and the total asset turnover is 0.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.77.

Previous articleIs There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Muscle Maker Inc.?

Related Articles

Business

Can DTE Energy Company (DTE) Remain Competitive?

Nicola Day - 0
DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) went down by -0.65% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $135.67. The company’s stock...
Trending

Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Muscle Maker Inc.?

Melissa Arnold - 0
Muscle Maker Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIL) went down by -0.63% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.09. The company’s stock...
Hot Stocks

Hormel Foods Corporation (HRL): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Denise Gardner - 0
Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) went down by -0.57% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $52.97. The company’s stock...

Latest Posts

Business

Can DTE Energy Company (DTE) Remain Competitive?

Nicola Day - 0
DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) went down by -0.65% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $135.67. The company’s stock...
View Post
Trending

Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Muscle Maker Inc.?

Melissa Arnold - 0
Muscle Maker Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIL) went down by -0.63% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.09. The company’s stock...
View Post
Hot Stocks

Hormel Foods Corporation (HRL): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Denise Gardner - 0
Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) went down by -0.57% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $52.97. The company’s stock...
View Post
Companies

Is OGE Energy Corp. (OGE) a Keeper?

Ethane Eddington - 0
OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) went down by -0.55% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $46.43. The company’s stock...
View Post
Business

Why Zillow Group Inc. (ZG)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) went down by -0.52% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $97.69. The company’s stock...
View Post

Hot Stocks

Hot Stocks

Hormel Foods Corporation (HRL): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Denise Gardner - 0
Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) went down by -0.57% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $52.97. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Mattel Inc. (MAT) Upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Melissa Arnold - 0
Mattel Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) went down by -0.51% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.83. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Nicola Day - 0
Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) went down by -0.40% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $155.56. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Here’s How Your Trade TWNK Aggressively Right Now

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Hostess Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) went down by -0.36% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.68. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Here’s Our Rant About Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. (CIK)

Nicola Day - 0
Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:CIK) changed by 0.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.45....
Read more

Business

Business

Can DTE Energy Company (DTE) Remain Competitive?

Nicola Day - 0
DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) went down by -0.65% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $135.67. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

Why Zillow Group Inc. (ZG)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) went down by -0.52% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $97.69. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

A Lesson to Learn: Senseonics Holdings Inc. (SENS)

Ethane Eddington - 0
Senseonics Holdings Inc. (AMEX:SENS) went down by -0.45% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.78. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

Here’s Our Rant About Qorvo Inc. (QRVO)

Denise Gardner - 0
Qorvo Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) went down by -0.37% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $136.06. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Business

Here’s How Your Trade APXT Aggressively Right Now

Denise Gardner - 0
Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:APXT) went up by 1.20% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.00. The company’s...
Read more

Companies

Companies

Is OGE Energy Corp. (OGE) a Keeper?

Ethane Eddington - 0
OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) went down by -0.55% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $46.43. The company’s stock...
Read more
Companies

Why Vivint Solar Inc. (VSLR) Is in Such Horrid Condition

Denise Gardner - 0
Vivint Solar Inc. (NYSE:VSLR) went down by -0.45% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $35.06. The company’s stock...
Read more
Companies

The Chart for Syneos Health Inc. (SYNH) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Melissa Arnold - 0
Syneos Health Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) went down by -0.37% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $74.25. The company’s stock...
Read more
Companies

Here is How Warren Buffer Would Trade AMCI Acquisition Corp. (AMCI)

Melissa Arnold - 0
AMCI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AMCI) went up by 1.17% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.92. The company’s stock...
Read more
Companies

Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Ameren Corporation (AEE)

Nicola Day - 0
Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) went down by -0.31% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $87.65. The company’s stock price...
Read more

Quick Links