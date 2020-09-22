Search
Home Hot Stocks
Hot Stocks

Can Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (CKPT) Remain Competitive?

by Daisy Galbraith

Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) went down by -1.47% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.50. The company’s stock price has collected 2.13% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/17/20 that Checkpoint Therapeutics Announces $20.0 Million Bought Deal Offering

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Is It Worth Investing in Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :CKPT) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CKPT is at 1.59. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $14.33. CKPT currently public float of 45.35M and currently shorts hold a 3.90% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CKPT was 1.17M shares.

CKPT’s Market Performance

CKPT stocks went up by 2.13% for the week, with a monthly jump of 49.55% and a quarterly performance of 59.52%, while its annual performance rate touched 55.81%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 17.72% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 13.31% for Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 25.02% for CKPT stocks with a simple moving average of 75.98% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CKPT

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CKPT reach a price target of $11. The rating they have provided for CKPT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 08th, 2017.

CKPT Trading at 40.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CKPT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.72%, as shares surge +55.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +89.27% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CKPT rose by +2.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +165.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.74. In addition, Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. saw 94.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CKPT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • -1454.92 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. stands at -1446.96. The total capital return value is set at -162.14, while invested capital returns managed to touch -161.25. Equity return is now at value -156.00, with -101.00 for asset returns.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

The receivables turnover for the company is 2.19 and the total asset turnover is 0.07. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.32.

Previous articleIs There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.?
Next articleWe Analyzed the Future Direction of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY), Here is What We Found

Related Articles

Companies

Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Cerner Corporation (CERN)

Denise Gardner - 0
Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) went down by -1.65% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $80.90. The company’s stock price...
Business

Teradata Corporation (TDC) Just Got Our Attention

Ethane Eddington - 0
Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC) went down by -1.59% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $32.24. The company’s stock price...
Trending

Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for ViewRay Inc. (VRAY)

Daisy Galbraith - 0
ViewRay Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) went down by -1.57% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.88. The company’s stock price...

Latest Posts

Companies

Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Cerner Corporation (CERN)

Denise Gardner - 0
Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) went down by -1.65% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $80.90. The company’s stock price...
View Post
Business

Teradata Corporation (TDC) Just Got Our Attention

Ethane Eddington - 0
Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC) went down by -1.59% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $32.24. The company’s stock price...
View Post
Trending

Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for ViewRay Inc. (VRAY)

Daisy Galbraith - 0
ViewRay Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) went down by -1.57% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.88. The company’s stock price...
View Post
Hot Stocks

Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Marathon Patent Group Inc. (MARA)

Nicola Day - 0
Marathon Patent Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) went down by -1.56% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.25. The company’s...
View Post
Companies

Wall Street Pummels ACIW After Recent Earnings Report

Melissa Arnold - 0
ACI Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) went down by -1.53% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $39.37. The company’s stock...
View Post

Hot Stocks

Hot Stocks

Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Marathon Patent Group Inc. (MARA)

Nicola Day - 0
Marathon Patent Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) went down by -1.56% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.25. The company’s...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Can Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (CKPT) Remain Competitive?

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) went down by -1.47% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.50. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Why CarGurus Inc. (CARG)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Ethane Eddington - 0
CarGurus Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) went down by -1.46% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $40.91. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Hot Stocks

A Lesson to Learn: The Hershey Company (HSY)

Denise Gardner - 0
The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) went down by -1.38% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $161.83. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Here’s Our Rant About TRI Pointe Group Inc. (TPH)

Melissa Arnold - 0
TRI Pointe Group Inc. (NYSE:TPH) went down by -1.27% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.63. The company’s...
Read more

Business

Business

Teradata Corporation (TDC) Just Got Our Attention

Ethane Eddington - 0
Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC) went down by -1.59% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $32.24. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Business

Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Accuray Incorporated (ARAY)?

Denise Gardner - 0
Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) went down by -1.51% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.68. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Business

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (AEZS): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Melissa Arnold - 0
Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) went down by -1.47% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.75. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

CyrusOne Inc. (CONE) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Nicola Day - 0
CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) went down by -1.43% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $86.77. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Business

Burlington Stores Inc. (BURL) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Burlington Stores Inc. (NYSE:BURL) went down by -1.30% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $250.89. The company’s stock...
Read more

Companies

Companies

Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Cerner Corporation (CERN)

Denise Gardner - 0
Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) went down by -1.65% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $80.90. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Companies

Wall Street Pummels ACIW After Recent Earnings Report

Melissa Arnold - 0
ACI Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) went down by -1.53% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $39.37. The company’s stock...
Read more
Companies

Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.?

Nicola Day - 0
Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) went down by -1.47% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $29.61. The company’s stock...
Read more
Companies

Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) went down by -1.44% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1726.10. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Companies

Buy or Sell Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (CCI) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Ethane Eddington - 0
Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) went down by -1.32% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $180.00. The...
Read more

Quick Links