Can 2U Inc. (TWOU) Remain Competitive?

2U Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) went up by 2.21% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $49.46. The company's stock price has collected -8.56% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in 2U Inc. (NASDAQ :TWOU) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for TWOU is at 0.91. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 15 who provided ratings for 2U Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $50.75, which is $17.38 above the current price. TWOU currently public float of 58.06M and currently shorts hold a 18.18% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TWOU was 1.71M shares.

TWOU’s Market Performance

TWOU stocks went down by -8.56% for the week, with a monthly drop of -15.50% and a quarterly performance of -9.98%, while its annual performance rate touched 91.01%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.07% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.32% for 2U Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -12.17% for TWOU stocks with a simple moving average of 11.68% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TWOU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TWOU stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for TWOU by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for TWOU in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $48 based on the research report published on July 31st of the current year 2020.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TWOU reach a price target of $50. The rating they have provided for TWOU stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 16th, 2020.

TWOU Trading at -17.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TWOU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.07%, as shares sank -13.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.93% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TWOU fell by -8.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +44.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $37.74. In addition, 2U Inc. saw 39.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TWOU starting from Kenigsberg James, who sale 33,900 shares at the price of $47.00 back on Jul 31. After this action, Kenigsberg James now owns 120,921 shares of 2U Inc., valued at $1,593,300 using the latest closing price.

Paucek Christopher J, the Chief Executive Officer of 2U Inc., sale 150,000 shares at $39.62 during a trade that took place back on Jul 02, which means that Paucek Christopher J is holding 403,600 shares at $5,943,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TWOU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-30.69 for the present operating margin

+71.78 for the gross margin

The net margin for 2U Inc. stands at -40.93. The total capital return value is set at -20.27, while invested capital returns managed to touch -27.14. Equity return is now at value -44.90, with -25.90 for asset returns.

Based on 2U Inc. (TWOU), the company’s capital structure generated 45.12 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 31.09. Total debt to assets is 27.04, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 44.09. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 30.38.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.79, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20. The receivables turnover for the company is 17.34 and the total asset turnover is 0.58. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.67.