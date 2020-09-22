Search
Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (AEZS): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

by Melissa Arnold

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) went down by -1.47% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.75. The company’s stock price has collected -4.33% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/16/20 that Aeterna Zentaris Provides Corporate Update

Is It Worth Investing in Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ :AEZS) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for AEZS is at 1.56. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Aeterna Zentaris Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $4.50. AEZS currently public float of 23.56M and currently shorts hold a 9.81% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AEZS was 5.24M shares.

AEZS’s Market Performance

AEZS stocks went down by -4.33% for the week, with a monthly drop of -29.25% and a quarterly performance of -60.60%, while its annual performance rate touched -71.69%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.53% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.74% for Aeterna Zentaris Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -14.28% for AEZS stocks with a simple moving average of -53.38% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AEZS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AEZS stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for AEZS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AEZS in the upcoming period, according to Maxim Group is $4 based on the research report published on July 19th of the previous year 2017.

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AEZS reach a price target of $3, previously predicting the price at $7.50. The rating they have provided for AEZS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 10th, 2017.

Maxim Group gave a rating of “Buy” to AEZS, setting the target price at $2 in the report published on May 01st of the previous year.

AEZS Trading at -20.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AEZS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -79.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.53%, as shares sank -27.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.88% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AEZS fell by -4.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -58.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4159. In addition, Aeterna Zentaris Inc. saw -60.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AEZS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • -1820.11 for the present operating margin
  • -36.28 for the gross margin

The net margin for Aeterna Zentaris Inc. stands at -1135.71. Equity return is now at value 786.70, with -20.30 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 16.76, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.13 and the total asset turnover is 0.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.93.

