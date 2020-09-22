Acacia Communications Inc. (ACIA) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Acacia Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) went down by -0.94% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $69.13. The company’s stock price has collected -1.07% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/12/20 that Acacia Drives Coherent Technology to New Point-to-Point Edge and Access Networks

Acacia Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 48.88 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ACIA is at 0.83. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Acacia Communications Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $70.00, which is $2.2 above the current price. ACIA currently public float of 38.71M and currently shorts hold a 10.55% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ACIA was 485.71K shares.

ACIA’s Market Performance

ACIA stocks went down by -1.07% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.04% and a quarterly performance of -0.67%, while its annual performance rate touched 4.99%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 0.98% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 0.71% for Acacia Communications Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.27% for ACIA stocks with a simple moving average of 0.12% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ACIA

Needham, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ACIA reach a price target of $59. The rating they have provided for ACIA stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 01st, 2019.

ACIA Trading at -0.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACIA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.98%, as shares surge +0.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.04% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACIA fell by -1.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $67.99. In addition, Acacia Communications Inc. saw -0.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ACIA starting from Murphy Francis J, who sale 120 shares at the price of $67.51 back on Sep 02. After this action, Murphy Francis J now owns 28,832 shares of Acacia Communications Inc., valued at $8,101 using the latest closing price.

Murphy Francis J, the VP, Finance and PAO of Acacia Communications Inc., sale 936 shares at $67.96 during a trade that took place back on Aug 17, which means that Murphy Francis J is holding 28,952 shares at $63,611 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ACIA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.09 for the present operating margin

+47.49 for the gross margin

The net margin for Acacia Communications Inc. stands at +7.07. The total capital return value is set at 3.45, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.99. Equity return is now at value 10.10, with 8.10 for asset returns.

Based on Acacia Communications Inc. (ACIA), the company’s capital structure generated 3.45 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.33. Total debt to assets is 2.74, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.72. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.63.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.53, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.92 and the total asset turnover is 0.70. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.26.