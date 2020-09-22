Search
A Lesson to Learn: Senseonics Holdings Inc. (SENS)

by Ethane Eddington

Senseonics Holdings Inc. (AMEX:SENS) went down by -0.45% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.78. The company’s stock price has collected -8.34% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/08/20 that Senseonics Announces Analyst and Investor Event on September 15, 2020

Is It Worth Investing in Senseonics Holdings Inc. (AMEX :SENS) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for SENS is at 0.46. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Senseonics Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $0.93. SENS currently public float of 174.12M and currently shorts hold a 14.49% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SENS was 2.41M shares.

SENS’s Market Performance

SENS stocks went down by -8.34% for the week, with a monthly drop of -24.17% and a quarterly performance of -7.12%, while its annual performance rate touched -64.31%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.69% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.20% for Senseonics Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -14.28% for SENS stocks with a simple moving average of -45.29% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SENS

BTIG Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SENS reach a price target of $1. The rating they have provided for SENS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 11th, 2020.

SENS Trading at -17.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SENS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -78.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.69%, as shares sank -20.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.80% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SENS fell by -8.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -62.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4365. In addition, Senseonics Holdings Inc. saw -58.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SENS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • -613.41 for the present operating margin
  • -91.30 for the gross margin

The net margin for Senseonics Holdings Inc. stands at -542.46. The total capital return value is set at -112.29, while invested capital returns managed to touch -195.45. Equity return is now at value 585.60, with -111.90 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.21, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.61. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.39 and the total asset turnover is 0.15. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.01.

Quick Links