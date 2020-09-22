Search
Home Trending
Trending

A Lesson to Learn: AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI)

by Ethane Eddington

AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI) went down by -1.86% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.46. The company’s stock price has collected 2.86% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/18/20 that AIkido Pharma Announces Update On Its Use Of Artificial Intelligence

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Is It Worth Investing in AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ :AIKI) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for AIKI is at 1.77. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for AIkido Pharma Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $1802.25. AIKI currently public float of 32.95M and currently shorts hold a 3.48% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AIKI was 4.38M shares.

AIKI’s Market Performance

AIKI stocks went up by 2.86% for the week, with a monthly drop of -21.16% and a quarterly performance of -28.17%, while its annual performance rate touched -67.84%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.36% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.38% for AIkido Pharma Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.05% for AIKI stocks with a simple moving average of -37.85% for the last 200 days.

AIKI Trading at -32.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AIKI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.36%, as shares sank -19.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -34.46% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AIKI rose by +2.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -48.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6171. In addition, AIkido Pharma Inc. saw -55.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AIKI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • -63166.67 for the present operating margin

The net margin for AIkido Pharma Inc. stands at -46477.78. The total capital return value is set at -50.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch -36.97. Equity return is now at value -72.80, with -69.70 for asset returns.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.51.

Previous articleDaily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy MDU Resources Group Inc. (MDU)?
Next articleLooking Closely at the Growth Curve for DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. (DKS)

Related Articles

Business

W. R. Berkley Corporation (WRB) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Melissa Arnold - 0
W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) went down by -2.41% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $79.92. The company’s...
Trending

Why Primo Water Corporation (PRMW) Is in Such attractive Condition

Denise Gardner - 0
Primo Water Corporation (NYSE:PRMW) went down by -2.40% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $16.00. The company’s stock...
Hot Stocks

A Lesson to Learn: KAR Auction Services Inc. (KAR)

Ethane Eddington - 0
KAR Auction Services Inc. (NYSE:KAR) went down by -2.39% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $26.63. The company’s...

Latest Posts

Business

W. R. Berkley Corporation (WRB) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Melissa Arnold - 0
W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) went down by -2.41% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $79.92. The company’s...
View Post
Trending

Why Primo Water Corporation (PRMW) Is in Such attractive Condition

Denise Gardner - 0
Primo Water Corporation (NYSE:PRMW) went down by -2.40% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $16.00. The company’s stock...
View Post
Hot Stocks

A Lesson to Learn: KAR Auction Services Inc. (KAR)

Ethane Eddington - 0
KAR Auction Services Inc. (NYSE:KAR) went down by -2.39% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $26.63. The company’s...
View Post
Companies

Buy or Sell MGM Growth Properties LLC (MGP) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Daisy Galbraith - 0
MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) went down by -2.38% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $34.37. The company’s...
View Post
Business

L Brands Inc. (LB) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Nicola Day - 0
L Brands Inc. (NYSE:LB) went down by -2.35% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $31.93. The company’s stock...
View Post

Hot Stocks

Hot Stocks

A Lesson to Learn: KAR Auction Services Inc. (KAR)

Ethane Eddington - 0
KAR Auction Services Inc. (NYSE:KAR) went down by -2.39% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $26.63. The company’s...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Here’s Our Rant About Dollar Tree Inc. (DLTR)

Denise Gardner - 0
Dollar Tree Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) went down by -2.33% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $119.71. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Biogen Inc. (BIIB)

Melissa Arnold - 0
Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) went down by -2.25% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $374.99. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Hot Stocks

A Lesson to Learn: GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSE:GGN)

Nicola Day - 0
GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSE:GGN) went down by -2.22% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Allegheny Technologies Incorporated?

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) went down by -2.19% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $24.17. The company’s stock...
Read more

Business

Business

W. R. Berkley Corporation (WRB) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Melissa Arnold - 0
W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) went down by -2.41% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $79.92. The company’s...
Read more
Business

L Brands Inc. (LB) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Nicola Day - 0
L Brands Inc. (NYSE:LB) went down by -2.35% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $31.93. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

Here’s How Your Trade WMG Aggressively Right Now

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) went down by -2.28% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $34.76. The company’s...
Read more
Business

Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Xperi Holding Corporation (XPER)

Ethane Eddington - 0
Xperi Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:XPER) went down by -2.23% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $21.71. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

We Analyzed the Future Direction of Cerus Corporation (CERS), Here is What We Found

Denise Gardner - 0
Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) went down by -2.21% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.94. The company’s stock price...
Read more

Companies

Companies

Buy or Sell MGM Growth Properties LLC (MGP) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Daisy Galbraith - 0
MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) went down by -2.38% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $34.37. The company’s...
Read more
Companies

Here is How Warren Buffer Would Trade The AES Corporation (AES)

Ethane Eddington - 0
The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) went down by -2.29% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $21.23. The company’s stock...
Read more
Companies

Ra Medical Systems Inc. (RMED) Just Got Our Attention

Denise Gardner - 0
Ra Medical Systems Inc. (NYSE:RMED) went down by -2.24% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.69. The company’s...
Read more
Companies

Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Inseego Corp. (INSG)?

Melissa Arnold - 0
Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) went down by -2.21% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.25. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Companies

Insmed Incorporated (INSM): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Nicola Day - 0
Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) went down by -2.19% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $35.32. The company’s stock price...
Read more

Quick Links