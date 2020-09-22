A Lesson to Learn: AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI)

AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI) went down by -1.86% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.46. The company’s stock price has collected 2.86% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/18/20 that AIkido Pharma Announces Update On Its Use Of Artificial Intelligence

Is It Worth Investing in AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ :AIKI) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for AIKI is at 1.77. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for AIkido Pharma Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $1802.25. AIKI currently public float of 32.95M and currently shorts hold a 3.48% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AIKI was 4.38M shares.

AIKI’s Market Performance

AIKI stocks went up by 2.86% for the week, with a monthly drop of -21.16% and a quarterly performance of -28.17%, while its annual performance rate touched -67.84%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.36% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.38% for AIkido Pharma Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.05% for AIKI stocks with a simple moving average of -37.85% for the last 200 days.

AIKI Trading at -32.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AIKI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.36%, as shares sank -19.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -34.46% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AIKI rose by +2.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -48.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6171. In addition, AIkido Pharma Inc. saw -55.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AIKI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-63166.67 for the present operating margin

The net margin for AIkido Pharma Inc. stands at -46477.78. The total capital return value is set at -50.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch -36.97. Equity return is now at value -72.80, with -69.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.51.