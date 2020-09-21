We Analyzed the Future Direction of Translate Bio Inc. (TBIO), Here is What We Found

Translate Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) went up by 0.20% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $28.09. The company’s stock price has collected 13.78% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Translate Bio Inc. (NASDAQ :TBIO) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Translate Bio Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $31.57. TBIO currently public float of 47.29M and currently shorts hold a 10.94% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TBIO was 2.06M shares.

TBIO’s Market Performance

TBIO stocks went up by 13.78% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.57% and a quarterly performance of -3.40%, while its annual performance rate touched 46.34%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.59% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.12% for Translate Bio Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.19% for TBIO stocks with a simple moving average of 18.20% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TBIO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TBIO stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for TBIO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TBIO in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $32 based on the research report published on July 07th of the current year 2020.

SunTrust gave a rating of “Buy” to TBIO, setting the target price at $40 in the report published on June 26th of the current year.

TBIO Trading at -5.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TBIO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.59%, as shares sank -5.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.92% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TBIO rose by +13.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +47.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.88. In addition, Translate Bio Inc. saw 81.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TBIO starting from FORMELA JEAN FRANCOIS, who sale 10,097 shares at the price of $14.38 back on Aug 27. After this action, FORMELA JEAN FRANCOIS now owns 3,833,122 shares of Translate Bio Inc., valued at $145,217 using the latest closing price.

FORMELA JEAN FRANCOIS, the Director of Translate Bio Inc., sale 44,381 shares at $14.80 during a trade that took place back on Aug 26, which means that FORMELA JEAN FRANCOIS is holding 3,843,219 shares at $656,746 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TBIO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1245.48 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Translate Bio Inc. stands at -1451.73. The total capital return value is set at -66.70, while invested capital returns managed to touch -77.89. Equity return is now at value -54.90, with -28.50 for asset returns.

Based on Translate Bio Inc. (TBIO), the company’s capital structure generated 8.22 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.59. Total debt to assets is 3.75, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.87. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.27.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 30.98, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.48 and the total asset turnover is 0.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.89.