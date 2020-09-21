Search
We Analyzed the Future Direction of Etsy Inc. (ETSY), Here is What We Found

by Nicola Day

Etsy Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) went up by 2.31% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $141.41. The company’s stock price has collected 0.88% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 09/14/20 that Overstock Has Soared. One Analyst Sees Another Even More Gains.

Is It Worth Investing in Etsy Inc. (NASDAQ :ETSY) Right Now?

Etsy Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 96.67 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ETSY is at 1.40. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 16 analysts out of 17 who provided ratings for Etsy Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $152.53, which is -$13.75 below the current price. ETSY currently public float of 117.66M and currently shorts hold a 5.52% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ETSY was 3.76M shares.

ETSY’s Market Performance

ETSY stocks went up by 0.88% for the week, with a monthly drop of -14.78% and a quarterly performance of 17.15%, while its annual performance rate touched 89.18%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.38% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.36% for Etsy Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.58% for ETSY stocks with a simple moving average of 49.22% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ETSY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ETSY stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for ETSY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ETSY in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $138 based on the research report published on September 11th of the current year 2020.

ROTH Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ETSY reach a price target of $160. The rating they have provided for ETSY stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 06th, 2020.

Needham gave a rating of “Buy” to ETSY, setting the target price at $130 in the report published on August 03rd of the current year.

ETSY Trading at -4.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ETSY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.38%, as shares sank -14.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.41% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ETSY rose by +0.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +162.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $117.44. In addition, Etsy Inc. saw 152.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ETSY starting from PATEL GOYAL KRUTI, who sale 6,800 shares at the price of $114.01 back on Sep 09. After this action, PATEL GOYAL KRUTI now owns 21,739 shares of Etsy Inc., valued at $775,288 using the latest closing price.

Fisher Michael T, the Chief Technology Officer of Etsy Inc., sale 3,289 shares at $113.03 during a trade that took place back on Sep 09, which means that Fisher Michael T is holding 17,828 shares at $371,742 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ETSY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +11.32 for the present operating margin
  • +66.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for Etsy Inc. stands at +11.72. The total capital return value is set at 9.16, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.56. Equity return is now at value 35.90, with 9.80 for asset returns.

Based on Etsy Inc. (ETSY), the company’s capital structure generated 214.80 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 68.23. Total debt to assets is 56.63, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 211.75. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 67.26.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 133.91M with total debt to EBITDA at 6.02. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.87, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 16.62 and the total asset turnover is 0.67. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.89.

