Wayfair Inc. (W): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

by Ethane Eddington

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) went up by 7.70% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $349.08. The company’s stock price has collected 14.99% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/17/20 that Software Acquisition Group Inc. II Announces Closing of $150,000,000 Initial Public Offering

Is It Worth Investing in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE :W) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for W is at 3.46. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 13 analysts out of 34 who provided ratings for Wayfair Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 15 rated it as “hold,” and 6 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $304.74, which is $17.55 above the current price. W currently public float of 63.41M and currently shorts hold a 24.14% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of W was 2.45M shares.

W’s Market Performance

W stocks went up by 14.99% for the week, with a monthly drop of -12.89% and a quarterly performance of 38.14%, while its annual performance rate touched 125.45%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.63% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.28% for Wayfair Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.22% for W stocks with a simple moving average of 88.53% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of W

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for W stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for W by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for W in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $330 based on the research report published on September 04th of the current year 2020.

Guggenheim, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see W reach a price target of $360. The rating they have provided for W stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 19th, 2020.

Berenberg gave a rating of “Sell” to W, setting the target price at $180 in the report published on August 12th of the current year.

W Trading at 5.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought W to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.63%, as shares sank -11.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.72% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, W rose by +14.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +249.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $291.71. In addition, Wayfair Inc. saw 221.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at W starting from Oblak Steve, who sale 2,161 shares at the price of $255.97 back on Sep 17. After this action, Oblak Steve now owns 147,791 shares of Wayfair Inc., valued at $553,151 using the latest closing price.

FLEISHER MICHAEL D, the Chief Financial Officer of Wayfair Inc., sale 468 shares at $268.17 during a trade that took place back on Sep 16, which means that FLEISHER MICHAEL D is holding 90,331 shares at $125,505 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for W

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • -10.19 for the present operating margin
  • +21.42 for the gross margin

The net margin for Wayfair Inc. stands at -10.79. The total capital return value is set at -88.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch -99.16. Equity return is now at value 68.50, with -18.80 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.06, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.24. The receivables turnover for the company is 73.56 and the total asset turnover is 3.77. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.79.

Quick Links